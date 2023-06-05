WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just around the corner, and Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the event to learn about the latest innovations and updates. This year's WWDC, scheduled for June 5 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, promises exciting announcements, including the introduction of a new headset and the debut of xrOS. But what can Apple Watch users expect from this year's event? Let's dive into the anticipated updates for the Apple Watch and the upcoming watchOS 10.
First Published Date: 05 Jun, 17:43 IST
Tags: apple apple wwdc
71685966843869
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS