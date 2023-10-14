Vivo S18 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo S18 Vivo S18 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 33,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹33,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.81 inches (17.3 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 64 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo S18 Price in India The starting price for the Vivo S18 in India is Rs. 33,990. This is the Vivo S18 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Vivo S18 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.81 inches (17.3 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 64 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Pixel Density 386 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.81 inches (17.3 cm) General Launch Date December 6, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Graphics Adreno 660

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Fabrication 5 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

