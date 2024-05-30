 Vivo S18e - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Vivo S18e is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,590 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 MT6886 Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 30 May 2024
Key Specs
₹24,590 (speculated)
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 MT6886
50 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4800 mAh
Android v14
12 GB
Vivo S18e Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo S18e in India is Rs. 24,590.  This is the Vivo S18e base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Purple and Silver.

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Purple, Silver
Upcoming

Vivo S18e Full Specifications

  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 4800 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 12 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 MT6886
Battery
  • Yes
  • 4800 mAh
  • Yes, Flash, 80W
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Design
  • 162.35 mm
  • 74.85 mm
  • 193 grams Below
  • 7.69 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • Black, Purple, Silver
Display
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 91.99 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 88.39 %
  • 20:9
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 120 Hz
  • 395 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • AMOLED
Front Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
General
  • vivo
  • Android v14
  • May 30, 2024 (Expected)
  • Origin OS
Main Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Dual
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Ring LED
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 50 MP f/1.79, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 MT6886
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 nm
  • Mali-G610 MC4
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510)
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.2
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Vivo S18e