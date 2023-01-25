 Vivo T1 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo T1

    Vivo T1

    Vivo T1 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T1 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36658/heroimage/147524-v9-vivo-t1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36658/images/Design/147524-v9-vivo-t1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36658/images/Design/147524-v9-vivo-t1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36658/images/Design/147524-v9-vivo-t1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36658/images/Design/147524-v9-vivo-t1-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    128 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    128 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,999 M.R.P. ₹20,999
    Buy Now

    Vivo T1 Price in India

    Vivo T1 price in India starts at Rs.15,990. The lowest price of Vivo T1 is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

    Vivo T1 price in India starts at Rs.15,990. The lowest price of Vivo T1 is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

    Vivo T1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    • 01h 51m 00s
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • ISO-CELL
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 164 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • 187 grams
    • Starlight Black, Rainbow Fantasy, Silky White
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.2 mm
    Display
    • 120 Hz
    • 401 ppi
    • 84.09 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 90.60 %
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • T1
    • Vivo T1 5G
    • vivo
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 14, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Head: 1.16 W/kg, Body: 0.98 W/kg
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • Adreno 619
    • 16.0 s
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo T1