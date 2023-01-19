 Vivo T1 Pro 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Vivo T1 Pro 5G Price in India

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.23,999. The lowest price of Vivo T1 Pro 5G is Rs.20,599 on amazon.in.

    Vivo T1 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 4700 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 66W: 50 % in 18 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.79
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    Design
    • Turbo Cyan, Turbo Black
    • 8.4 mm
    • 73.6 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 159.7 mm
    • 180.3 grams
    Display
    • 1080 x 2404 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1300 nits
    • 85.19 %
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 91.10 %
    • AMOLED
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 20:9
    General
    • Funtouch OS
    • vivo
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • May 5, 2022 (Official)
    • T1 Pro 5G
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.15 W/kg, Body: 0.56 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 642L
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 6 GB
    • 6 nm
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Vivo T1 Pro 5g