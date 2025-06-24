The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone launched in India on June 24, 2025. It will be available for purchase starting July 2, 2025, through Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and select offline retailers. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage expandable via microSD.

The dual rear cameras include a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front houses a 5MP selfie camera. A large 6000mAh battery with 15W charging ensures long usage.

The phone runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, supports IP64 dust and splash resistance, and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards. Available in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold, it is priced between Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 across variants.