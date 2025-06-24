Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
VivoT4Lite_FrontCamera_5 MPƒ/2.2(WideAngle)
VivoT4Lite_RAM_4GB/6GB/8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/vivo-t4-lite/heroimage/vivo-t4-lite-5g.jpg_VivoT4Lite_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/vivo-t4-lite/heroimage/vivo-t4-lite-5g.jpg_VivoT4Lite_3
Release date : 24 June 2025

Vivo T4 Lite

Vivo T4 Lite is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 10,690 in India with Dual: 50MP main (Sony sensor, f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) Rear Camera, Mediatek Dimensity 6300 Processor and 4 GB / 6 GB / 8 GB RAM.
Prism Blue Titanium Gold

Vivo T4 Lite Price in India and other variants

Vivo T4 Lite price starts at ₹10,615 and goes upto ₹11,790. Vivo T4 Lite is available in 4 options. Market Status of Vivo T4 Lite is Released.

₹10,615 24% OFF Prism Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹10,798 23% OFF Titanium Gold
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹11,499 23% OFF Titanium Gold
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
₹11,790 21% OFF Prism Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
Vivo T4 Lite Take Away

processor
Processor
Mediatek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm)

Experience enhanced multitasking and gaming with efficient thermal control, ensuring smooth performance during demanding tasks.

camera
Camera
50MP + 2MP Rear, 5MP Front

Capture stunning photos with detailed clarity, effective portrait shots, and 1080p video recording, perfect for low-light and social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 4GB/6GB/8GB + UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB

Enjoy fast app loading and fluid multitasking with ample storage, allowing you to keep your favorite files and games at your fingertips.

display
Display
6.74 inches HD+ LCD, 90Hz

Experience vibrant visuals with great brightness, smooth scrolling, and excellent outdoor usability thanks to the high refresh rate.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 15W Wired Charging

Benefit from extensive battery life with quick charging convenience, ensuring your device stays powered all day long.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking performance, versatility, and long-lasting battery life.

Vivo T4 Lite Summary

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone launched in India on June 24, 2025. It will be available for purchase starting July 2, 2025, through Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and select offline retailers. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage expandable via microSD. 

The dual rear cameras include a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front houses a 5MP selfie camera. A large 6000mAh battery with 15W charging ensures long usage.

The phone runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, supports IP64 dust and splash resistance, and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards. Available in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold, it is priced between Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 across variants.

 

Vivo T4 Lite: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • TalkTime

    37 hours

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    15W wired charging

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    5 MP ƒ/2.2 (Wide Angle)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Rear Camera

    Dual: 50MP main (Sony sensor, f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

  • Video Recording

    1080p @ 30 fps FHD

  • Weight

    202 Gram

  • Ruggedness

    IP64 dust and splash resistance

  • Colours

    Prism Blue, Titanium Gold

  • Width

    77 mm

  • Dimensions

    77 x 167.3 x 8.2 mm

  • Height

    167.3 mm

  • Thickness

    8.2 mm

  • Display Type

    HD+ LCD

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    260 PPI

  • Resolution

    720 x 1600 pixels

  • Brightness

    1000 nits

  • Bezel-less display

    No

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inches

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:09

  • Model

    T4 Lite

  • Launch Date

    June 24, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    Vivocu

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 15

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, with wifi-hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n38/n40/n77(3300-3800MHz)/n78

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n38/n40/n77(3300-3800MHz)/n78

  • Network Support

    4G, 5G

  • GPS

    Yes, with GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Processor

    Mediatek Dimensity 6300

  • RAM

    4 GB / 6 GB / 8 GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, Side

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, E-Compass, Proximity Sensor, Side Mounted Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    1TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

Discounted price:₹11,499 Original price:₹14,999
Buy Now
Related Mobile News

Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here’s what to expect
02 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
    Vivo T4 Lite
