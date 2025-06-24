Vivo T4 Lite price starts at ₹10,615 and goes upto ₹11,790. Vivo T4 Lite is available in 4 options. Market Status of Vivo T4 Lite is Released.
|₹10,615 24% OFF
|
Prism Blue
|Buy Now
|₹10,798 23% OFF
|
Titanium Gold
|Buy Now
|₹11,499 23% OFF
|
Titanium Gold
|Buy Now
|₹11,790 21% OFF
|
Prism Blue
|Buy Now
Experience enhanced multitasking and gaming with efficient thermal control, ensuring smooth performance during demanding tasks.
Capture stunning photos with detailed clarity, effective portrait shots, and 1080p video recording, perfect for low-light and social media sharing.
Enjoy fast app loading and fluid multitasking with ample storage, allowing you to keep your favorite files and games at your fingertips.
Experience vibrant visuals with great brightness, smooth scrolling, and excellent outdoor usability thanks to the high refresh rate.
Benefit from extensive battery life with quick charging convenience, ensuring your device stays powered all day long.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking performance, versatility, and long-lasting battery life.
The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone launched in India on June 24, 2025. It will be available for purchase starting July 2, 2025, through Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and select offline retailers. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage expandable via microSD.
The dual rear cameras include a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front houses a 5MP selfie camera. A large 6000mAh battery with 15W charging ensures long usage.
The phone runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, supports IP64 dust and splash resistance, and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards. Available in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold, it is priced between Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 across variants.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.