Vivo T45 5G brings flagship features to the mid-range segment, balancing display quality, camera capability, and dependable hardware. The phone sports a vivid 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate, ensuring smooth transitions and vibrant details for movies and games. Its punch-hole design houses a 16MP front camera, producing clear selfies and crisp video calls.

Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip and up to 12GB RAM power seamless multitasking and 5G connectivity, giving users next-generation speeds for streaming, downloading, and real-time gaming. The 128GB or 256GB storage options offer ample space for apps and media without worrying about expansion slots.

Photography on the T45 5G stands out with a 64MP main rear sensor teamed with a 2MP depth camera. With optical image stabilization and support for 4K video recording, images and videos appear sharp regardless of lighting. The 5,000mAh battery ensures the phone remains active through busy schedules, quickly recharging with 66W fast charging.

Running on the latest Android 15 with Funtouch OS, the user interface remains intuitive, supporting the latest privacy and personalization features. Stereo speakers, IP54 protection, and reliable biometric security round out the package, making the Vivo T45 5G a strong choice for everyday use without unnecessary compromise.