Expected Release Date: 31 July 2025

Vivo T45 5G

Vivo T45 5G is a Android 15 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,000 in India with 16MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Processor and 8GB/12GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹20,000 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo T45 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Vivo T45 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 20,000 . This is the Vivo T45 5G base model with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Market Status of Vivo T45 5G is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Vivo T45 5G Expected Key Specs

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7200

RAM

8GB/12GB

Rear Camera

16MP

Internal Memory

128GB/256GB

Vivo T45 5g Summary

Vivo T45 5G brings flagship features to the mid-range segment, balancing display quality, camera capability, and dependable hardware. The phone sports a vivid 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate, ensuring smooth transitions and vibrant details for movies and games. Its punch-hole design houses a 16MP front camera, producing clear selfies and crisp video calls.

Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip and up to 12GB RAM power seamless multitasking and 5G connectivity, giving users next-generation speeds for streaming, downloading, and real-time gaming. The 128GB or 256GB storage options offer ample space for apps and media without worrying about expansion slots.

Photography on the T45 5G stands out with a 64MP main rear sensor teamed with a 2MP depth camera. With optical image stabilization and support for 4K video recording, images and videos appear sharp regardless of lighting. The 5,000mAh battery ensures the phone remains active through busy schedules, quickly recharging with 66W fast charging.

Running on the latest Android 15 with Funtouch OS, the user interface remains intuitive, supporting the latest privacy and personalization features. Stereo speakers, IP54 protection, and reliable biometric security round out the package, making the Vivo T45 5G a strong choice for everyday use without unnecessary compromise.

 

Vivo T45 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    No

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    66W FlashCharge

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    64MP + 2MP

  • Rear Camera

    16MP

  • Video Recording

    4K video recording

  • Water Resistance

    IP54 rated for water and dust resistance

  • Build Material

    Glass front/back, polycarbonate frame

  • Weight

    190 gram

  • Thickness

    7.9mm

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10+

  • Display Type

    FHD+ AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.78-inch

  • Brightness

    1400 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Launch Date

    July 31, 2025

  • Model

    T45 5G

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 15 skin

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • Bluetooth

    5.3

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 6

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G (SA/NSA)

  • RAM

    8GB/12GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7200

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    non-expandable

  • Internal Memory

    128GB/256GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Last updated date: 28 July 2025
    Vivo T45 5g
