The Vivo T4R 5G is poised to shake up India’s mid-range market, debuting soon with a remarkably slim quad-curved design just 7.39 mm thick. Its 6.77 inch curved AMOLED display brings ultra smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for those who love immersive content or gaming. The engine behind this beauty is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, an octa core chip tuned for effortless multitasking and speed, paired with generous RAM options for real world fluidity.

Camera prowess is a highlight with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor bringing optical image stabilisation for crisp steady shots— even when life’s in motion. The 32MP selfie shooter ensures your video calls and social updates always look their best. Power isn’t a concern as the substantial 6000mAh battery with fast 90W charging and reverse charging easily fuels intense days on the go.

Vivo hasn’t held back on extras either; you get blazing fast 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a handy IR blaster, IP68 IP69 dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Running Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, the Vivo T4R 5G perfectly blends cutting edge style, lasting endurance, and modern features tailored for users hungry for innovation without compromise.