Release date : 31 July 2025

Vivo T4R 5G

Vivo T4R 5G is a Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 19,499 in India with 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7400, octa-core up to 2.6GHz Processor and 8GB / 12GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T4R 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T4R 5G now with free delivery.
Price : ₹19,499

Vivo T4R 5G Price in India and other variants

The price for the Vivo T4R 5G in India is Rs. 19,499 . This is the Vivo T4R 5G base model with 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. Market Status of Vivo T4R 5G is Released. ...Read More

Vivo T4R 5G Key Specs

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7400, octa-core up to 2.6GHz

RAM

8GB / 12GB

Rear Camera

50MP + 2MP

Internal Memory

128GB / 256GB

Vivo T4r 5g Summary

The Vivo T4R 5G is poised to shake up India’s mid-range market, debuting soon with a remarkably slim quad-curved design just 7.39 mm thick. Its 6.77 inch curved AMOLED display brings ultra smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for those who love immersive content or gaming. The engine behind this beauty is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, an octa core chip tuned for effortless multitasking and speed, paired with generous RAM options for real world fluidity.

Camera prowess is a highlight with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor bringing optical image stabilisation for crisp steady shots— even when life’s in motion. The 32MP selfie shooter ensures your video calls and social updates always look their best. Power isn’t a concern as the substantial 6000mAh battery with fast 90W charging and reverse charging easily fuels intense days on the go.

Vivo hasn’t held back on extras either; you get blazing fast 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a handy IR blaster, IP68 IP69 dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Running Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, the Vivo T4R 5G perfectly blends cutting edge style, lasting endurance, and modern features tailored for users hungry for innovation without compromise.

 

Vivo T4r 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    No

  • Quick Charging

    44W Flash Charging

  • Capacity

    5700 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Flash

    LED flash

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 2MP

  • Image Resolution

    8192 x 6144 Pixels

  • Front Camera

    32MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Weight

    183.5 grams

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Water resistant, IP68, IP69, (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter)

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    7.39 mm

  • Height

    163.29 mm

  • Width

    76.72 mm

  • Dimensions

    163.29 x 76.72 x 7.39 mm

  • Resolution

    1080x2392 pixels (FHD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.77-inch

  • Pixel Density

    387 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    88.33 %

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR 10+

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.9:9

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    1800 nits

  • Display Type

    curved AMOLED

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Launch Date

    July 31, 2025

  • Model

    T4R 5G

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 15

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • Network Support

    4G,5G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Wi-Fi

    WiFi 6

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7400, octa-core up to 2.6GHz

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC2

  • RAM

    8GB / 12GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    No expandable

  • Internal Memory

    128GB / 256GB

Last updated date: 04 August 2025
    Vivo T4r 5g
