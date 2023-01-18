Vivo V11 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V11 Pro Summary

Vivo V11 Pro was launched in 2018. It's a premium smartphone with the Halo FullViewTM display 3.0, AI dual rear camera configuration, powerful performance and decent battery with fast charging. Funtouch OS 4.5 runs on top of Android 8.1 Oreo in Vivo V11 Pro. The smartphone is 7.9mm thick and weighs 156g. It comes in three colour variants: Dazzling Gold, Starry Night and Supernova Red.



Price



The Vivo V11 Pro is available at a price of Rs 25,990 for its lone model with 6+64GB configuration.



Storage



The Vivo V11 Pro has an internal storage of 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Vivo V11 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2340×1080) sAMOLED display. The display is 6.41 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a pixel density of 402ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent.



Processor



The Vivo V11 Pro is equipped with an Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, with the Adreno 512 GPU embedded in it.



Camera



The handset comes with a dual camera configuration that includes a 12MP main camera with an aperture size of f/1.8 and a 5MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. A front-facing 25MP camera is available for selfies with an aperture of f/2.0. The Vivo V11 Pro has a variety of scene modes, including Ultra HD, PPT, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse, Photography, Camera Filter, Live, AI Bokeh, AI Selfie Lighting, AI Backlight, HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Face Beauty, AI Face Shaping, Panorama, Palm capture, Gender detection, Retina Flash, AR Stickers, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing, Video Face Beauty and Google Lens.



Battery



The Vivo V11 Pro comes equipped with a 3400mAh battery, with support of fast charging.



Top rivals



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Samsung Galaxy A52 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G are amongst Vivo V11 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo are the location tools available on the smartphone and Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are amongst the Vivo V11 Pro's connectivity options. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass and Fingerprint are amongst the mobile's sensors.



