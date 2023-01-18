 Vivo V11 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Vivo V11 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 3400 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V11 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V11 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹25,990
    64 GB
    6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    12 MP + 5 MP
    25 MP
    3400 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Vivo V11 Pro Summary

    Vivo V11 Pro was launched in 2018. It's a premium smartphone with the Halo FullViewTM display 3.0, AI dual rear camera configuration, powerful performance and decent battery with fast charging. Funtouch OS 4.5 runs on top of Android 8.1 Oreo in Vivo V11 Pro. The smartphone is 7.9mm thick and weighs 156g. It comes in three colour variants: Dazzling Gold, Starry Night and Supernova Red.

    Price

    The Vivo V11 Pro is available at a price of Rs 25,990 for its lone model with 6+64GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Vivo V11 Pro has an internal storage of 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Vivo V11 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2340×1080) sAMOLED display. The display is 6.41 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a pixel density of 402ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent.

    Processor

    The Vivo V11 Pro is equipped with an Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, with the Adreno 512 GPU embedded in it.

    Camera

    The handset comes with a dual camera configuration that includes a 12MP main camera with an aperture size of f/1.8 and a 5MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. A front-facing 25MP camera is available for selfies with an aperture of f/2.0. The Vivo V11 Pro has a variety of scene modes, including Ultra HD, PPT, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse, Photography, Camera Filter, Live, AI Bokeh, AI Selfie Lighting, AI Backlight, HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Face Beauty, AI Face Shaping, Panorama, Palm capture, Gender detection, Retina Flash, AR Stickers, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing, Video Face Beauty and Google Lens.

    Battery

    The Vivo V11 Pro comes equipped with a 3400mAh battery, with support of fast charging.

    Top rivals

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Samsung Galaxy A52 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G are amongst Vivo V11 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo are the location tools available on the smartphone and Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are amongst the Vivo V11 Pro's connectivity options. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass and Fingerprint are amongst the mobile's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.vivo.com/in/products/param/v11pro https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/vivo-v11-pro-5632%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Vivo V11 Pro Price in India

    Vivo V11 Pro price in India starts at Rs.25,990. The lowest price of Vivo V11 Pro is Rs.24,999 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V11 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 3400 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • Single
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.9µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.8
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 75 mm
    • 156 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 157.9 mm
    • Starry Night, Dazzling Gold, Supernova Red
    Display
    • 91.27 %
    • 84.98 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 402 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
    General
    • September 12, 2018 (Official)
    • V11
    • Funtouch OS
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • Vivo V11 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.258 W/kg, Body: 0.482 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • 14 nm
    • Adreno 512
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Newspoint, Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Phonepe, UC browser, WPS office
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 51.8 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    Vivo V11 Pro