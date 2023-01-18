 Vivo V20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V20

    Vivo V20

    Vivo V20 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V20 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V20 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹27,990
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    44 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹27,990
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    Vivo V20 Summary

    Vivo V20 Pro was launched in 2020. It's a premium smartphone with matte glass finished sleek design, dual selfie camera, triple rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 11 runs on top of Android 11 in Vivo V20 Pro. The smartphone is 7.39mm thick and weighs 170g. It comes in two colour variants: Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz.

    Price

    The Vivo V20 Pro is available at a price of Rs 29,990 for its lone model with 8+128GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Vivo V20 Pro has an internal storage of 128GB.

    Display

    The Vivo V20 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED display. The display is 6.44 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 408ppi.

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) processor in the Vivo V20 Pro is Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime, 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold, and 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver). The chip is integrated with the Adreno 620 GPU.

    Camera

    On the back of the Vivo V20 Pro, there are three cameras: an 8MP multi-function camera, a 2MP mono camera and a 64MP night camera. It comes equipped with a dual, 44MP Eye AF and 8MP wide angle selfie camera on the front. The Vivo V20 Pro has a variety of scene settings, including Eye Autofocus, Super Night Selfie, Aura screen light, Steadiface Selfie Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, Dual-View Video, Art Portrait Video, Multi-Style Portrait, Double Exposure, AR Stickers and 3D Sound Tracking for the front camera.

    Battery

    The Vivo V20 Pro comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge fast charging.

    Top rivals

    OnePlus Nord 2, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy A52 are amongst Vivo V20 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo V20 Pro. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. Vapor chamber liquid cooling and Multi-Turbo Mode are also included on the phone.

    Reference-

    https://www.vivo.com/in/products/v20pro#performance https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/vivo-v20-pro-price-in-india-97265%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Vivo V20 Price in India

    Vivo V20 price in India starts at Rs.27,990. The lowest price of Vivo V20 is Rs.22,950 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V20 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 44 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 33W
    • 00h 40m 33s
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.89
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 44 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 74.2 mm
    • 161.3 mm
    • Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
    • 7.3 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 171 grams
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • AMOLED
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 409 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 60 Hz
    • 83.66 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 90.37 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    General
    • Android v11
    • October 12, 2020 (Official)
    • V20
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Head: 0.89 W/kg, Body: 0.49 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    • 8 nm
    • 25.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
    • Adreno 618
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    Vivo V20