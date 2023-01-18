Vivo V20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V20 Summary

Vivo V20 Pro was launched in 2020. It's a premium smartphone with matte glass finished sleek design, dual selfie camera, triple rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 11 runs on top of Android 11 in Vivo V20 Pro. The smartphone is 7.39mm thick and weighs 170g. It comes in two colour variants: Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz.



Price



The Vivo V20 Pro is available at a price of Rs 29,990 for its lone model with 8+128GB configuration.



Storage



The Vivo V20 Pro has an internal storage of 128GB.



Display



The Vivo V20 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED display. The display is 6.44 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 408ppi.



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) processor in the Vivo V20 Pro is Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime, 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold, and 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver). The chip is integrated with the Adreno 620 GPU.



Camera



On the back of the Vivo V20 Pro, there are three cameras: an 8MP multi-function camera, a 2MP mono camera and a 64MP night camera. It comes equipped with a dual, 44MP Eye AF and 8MP wide angle selfie camera on the front. The Vivo V20 Pro has a variety of scene settings, including Eye Autofocus, Super Night Selfie, Aura screen light, Steadiface Selfie Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, Dual-View Video, Art Portrait Video, Multi-Style Portrait, Double Exposure, AR Stickers and 3D Sound Tracking for the front camera.



Battery



The Vivo V20 Pro comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge fast charging.



Top rivals



OnePlus Nord 2, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy A52 are amongst Vivo V20 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo V20 Pro. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. Vapor chamber liquid cooling and Multi-Turbo Mode are also included on the phone.



