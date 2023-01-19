 Vivo V23 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V23 5G

    Vivo V23 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V23 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V23 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹29,990
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    50 MP + 8 MP
    4200 mAh
    Android v12
    Vivo V23 5G Price in India

    Vivo V23 5G price in India starts at Rs.29,990. The lowest price of Vivo V23 5G is Rs.27,980 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V23 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 8 MP
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 4200 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4200 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, 44W: 68 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Dual
    • 50 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 8 MP f/2.28, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.89
    • Yes
    Design
    • 179 grams
    • 7.3 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • Stardust Black, Sunshine Gold
    • 157.2 mm
    • 72.4 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 87.98 %
    • 90 Hz
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 91.04 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes with notch
    • 409 ppi
    • AMOLED
    General
    • V23 5G
    • January 5, 2022 (Official)
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Head: 1.08 W/kg, Body: 0.72 W/kg
    Performance
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • 8 GB
    • 22.0 s
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Vivo V23 5g