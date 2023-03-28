 Vivo V27 4g Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Vivo V27 4G

Vivo V27 4G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4600 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V27 4G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V27 4G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹19,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4600 mAh
Android v13
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 213 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo V27 4g Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • 4600 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 66W
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • F2
  • F1.89
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 91.04 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • AMOLED
  • 388 ppi
  • 20.5:9
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Android v13
  • June 2, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • vivo
  • V27 4G
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • MediaTek Helio G99
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 128 GB
    Vivo V27 4g