The price for the Vivo V40 Lite 5G in India is Rs. 27,999 . This is the Vivo V40 Lite 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Classy Brown and Dreamy White. Market Status of Vivo V40 Lite 5G is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Vivo V40 Lite 5G delivers a balanced package of performance, design, and camera capabilities in the competitive mid-range space. Its 6.67 inch AMOLED display offers vibrant colours, sharp Full HD+ resolution, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making everything from scrolling to gaming feel fluid and responsive.
Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM, the phone efficiently manages multitasking, casual gaming, and daily apps with ease. The dual rear camera setup balances a high resolution 50MP sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, enabling versatile shooting options and vivid, well detailed photos. The 32MP front camera captures sharp selfies and delivers clear video calls.
A 5500mAh battery ensures all-day use, supported by 44W fast charging for quick power boosts. Vivo adds IP64-rated dust and splash resistance, adding durability for everyday scenarios. The in-display fingerprint sensor and Funtouch OS 14 on Android 14 complete the package, offering a secure and smooth user experience that suits both casual users and enthusiasts seeking elegant design with solid specs.
