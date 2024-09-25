Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
VivoV40Lite5G_FrontCamera_50MP+8MP+2MP
VivoV40Lite5G_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/vivo-v40-lite-5g/heroimage/Vivo-V40-Lite-5G-1.jpg_VivoV40Lite5G_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/vivo-v40-lite-5g/heroimage/Vivo-V40-Lite-5G-1.jpg_VivoV40Lite5G_3
Release date : 25 September 2024

Vivo V40 Lite 5G

Vivo V40 Lite 5G is a Android 14 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 32MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V40 Lite 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V40 Lite 5G now with free delivery.
Classy Brown Dreamy White
Price : ₹27,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Vivo V40 Lite 5G Price in India and other variants

The price for the Vivo V40 Lite 5G in India is Rs. 27,999 . This is the Vivo V40 Lite 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Classy Brown and Dreamy White. Market Status of Vivo V40 Lite 5G is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

OPPO K13 Turbo
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • First Purple, Knight White, Midnight Maverick
₹27,999
Check Details
Vivo V40 Lite 5g VS Oppo K13 Turbo

Realme 15 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:₹29,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40 Lite 5g VS Realme 15 5g

OnePlus Nord 5
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Blue, White, Gray
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹31,999 Original price:₹34,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40 Lite 5g VS Oneplus Nord 5

Samsung Galaxy F56
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128 GB ROM/256 GB ROM
  • Green, Violet
₹27,999
Check Details
Vivo V40 Lite 5g VS Samsung Galaxy F56

Realme 14 Pro Plus
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Pearl White, Bikaner Purple, Suede Grey
₹27,999
Check Details
Vivo V40 Lite 5g VS Realme 14 Pro Plus

Vivo X200 Ultra
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Pearl White, Bikaner Purple, Suede Grey
₹26,999
Check Details
Vivo V40 Lite 5g VS Vivo X200 Ultra
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare
Vivo V40 Lite 5G Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen

RAM

8 GB

Rear Camera

32MP

Internal Memory

256 GB

Vivo V40 Lite 5g Summary

The Vivo V40 Lite 5G delivers a balanced package of performance, design, and camera capabilities in the competitive mid-range space. Its 6.67 inch AMOLED display offers vibrant colours, sharp Full HD+ resolution, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making everything from scrolling to gaming feel fluid and responsive.

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM, the phone efficiently manages multitasking, casual gaming, and daily apps with ease. The dual rear camera setup balances a high resolution 50MP sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, enabling versatile shooting options and vivid, well detailed photos. The 32MP front camera captures sharp selfies and delivers clear video calls.

A 5500mAh battery ensures all-day use, supported by 44W fast charging for quick power boosts. Vivo adds IP64-rated dust and splash resistance, adding durability for everyday scenarios. The in-display fingerprint sensor and Funtouch OS 14 on Android 14 complete the package, offering a secure and smooth user experience that suits both casual users and enthusiasts seeking elegant design with solid specs.

Vivo V40 Lite 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Quick Charging

    44W fast charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5500mAh

  • Video Recording

    4K@30fps (rear), 1080p@30fps (front)

  • Front Camera

    50MP + 8MP + 2MP

  • Rear Camera

    32MP

  • Colours

    Classy Brown, Dreamy White

  • Water Resistance

    IP64 splash resistance

  • Weight

    179 gram

  • Width

    74.8 mm

  • Height

    164.4 mm

  • Dimensions

    164.4 x 74.8 x 7.7 mm

  • Thickness

    7.7 mm

  • Display Type

    AMOLED Full HD+

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.78-inch

  • Launch Date

    September 25, 2024

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 14

  • Operating System

    Android 14

  • Model

    V40 Lite 5G

  • GPS

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Network Support

    5G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Related Mobile News

Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here’s what to expect
02 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details

Vivo T4R 5G

  • 8GB / 12GB RAM
  • 128GB / 256GB Storage
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo V40 Lite 5G

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Vivo V40 Lite 5g
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender