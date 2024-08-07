 Vivo V40 - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives Web Stories News
VivoV40_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
VivoV40_FrontCamera_50MP
VivoV40_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39960/heroimage/163096-v5-vivo-v40-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV40_3
Release date : 07 Aug 2024

Vivo V40

Vivo V40 is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 34,970 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V40 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V40 now with free delivery.
Ganges Blue Lotus Purple Titanium Grey

Vivo V40 Variants & Price

The price for the Vivo V40 in India is Rs. 34,970 . This is the Vivo V40 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple and Titanium Grey. The status of Vivo V40 is Available. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

vivo V30e
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Velvet Red, Silk Blue
25% OFF
₹24,630 ₹32,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40 Vivo V30e

IQOO Z9s Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Luxe Marble, Flamboyant Orange
17% OFF
₹24,998 ₹29,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40 Iqoo Z9s Pro

OnePlus Nord 4T
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Luxe Marble, Flamboyant Orange
₹36,990
Check Details
Vivo V40 Oneplus Nord 4t

Nothing Phone 4
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Luxe Marble, Flamboyant Orange
₹44,990
Check Details
Vivo V40 Nothing Phone 4
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 50 MP

Vivo V40 Summary

Vivo V40 Full Specifications and Features

Vivo V40 is the latest mid-range, camera-centric phone from Vivo, featuring Zeiss cameras. Launched on August 7, the device competes with the likes of the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Realme GT 6T 5G. It is part of the Vivo V40 series, which also includes the Vivo V40 Pro, which is available at a higher price point.

Vivo V40 Price in India

Vivo V40 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB+128GB model. Alternatively, you can opt for the Rs 41,999 top-end variant, which features 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Vivo V40 will be available in India starting August 19, 2024, while the Vivo V40 Pro is going to be available starting August 13, 2024.

Vivo V40 Design, Display and Camera

Vivo V40 comes in a range of colourways and features a glass back design, giving it a premium look and feel. It is available in Lotus Purple, Ganges Blue, and Titanium Grey.

For the display, it features a 6.78-inch 1.5K screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 4500 nits of peak brightness. Vivo has also included SGS low flicker, low blue light, and low motion blur certification for a more comfortable viewing experience.

In terms of optics, it features a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main Zeiss camera with OIS, a 50MP Zeiss ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field of view, and a 50MP 2X telephoto camera. For selfies, there is also a 50MP camera that can record 4K video at 30fps. Vivo has placed a significant emphasis on the optics of this device. Thanks to the Zeiss optics, users who previously had to purchase Vivo's flagship X-series smartphones for superior camera quality can now achieve similar results with the V-series. It began with the V30 Pro, and now Vivo has doubled down on this commitment with Zeiss cameras featured in both the V40 and the V40 Pro.

Vivo V40 Processor and Battery

Vivo V40 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm architecture, and it is coupled with the Adreno 720 GPU. You can choose between 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM, with support for up to 512GB of storage.

For the battery, it includes a 5500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Vivo says that despite having a large 5500 mAh battery, the device is the thinnest in this segment, and this should be ideal for people who prefer to buy sleek-looking devices.

Vivo V40 Software and More Details

Vivo V40 runs on Android 14 with Vivo's FunTouch OS 15 skin on top. It also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance for protection against the elements. Additionally, thanks to the Zeiss optics, users can enjoy various portrait modes, including Zeiss Distagon-style bokeh, B-speed-style bokeh, Biotar-style bokeh, and more.

Vivo V40 Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 80W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Height

    164.16 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    74.93 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Weight

    190 grams

  • Thickness

    7.58 mm

  • Colours

    Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, Titanium Grey

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68, IP69

  • Resolution

    1260x2800 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    453 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.23 %

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Peak Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Display Type

    AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Software Support

    2 Years OS / 3 Years Security (estimated from the launch date)

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Launch Date

    August 7, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle (84° field-of-view), Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 1.56" sensor size, S5KGNJ, ISO-CELL, 1µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.0, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(15 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Bokeh portrait video

  • Flash

    Yes, Smart Aura Light

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.970 W/kg, Body: 0.90 W/kg

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Graphics

    Adreno 720

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.63 GHz, Single core, Cortex A715 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 8 8 8 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 6 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Other Popular Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone SE 4
  • 64 GB Storage
₹49,990
Check Details
Vivo V40 Apple iPhone Se 4

Nokia Play 2 Max
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹37,990
Check Details
Vivo V40 Nokia Play 2 Max

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹98,990
Check Details
Vivo V40 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
23% OFF

IQOO Z9s
  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40 Iqoo Z9s

Samsung Galaxy A16
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹16,990
Check Details
Vivo V40 Samsung Galaxy A16

OPPO K12
  • Starry Night
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check Details
Vivo V40 Oppo K12

Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy Now
Vivo V40 Apple iPhone 16
11% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990 ₹134,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
14% OFF

Vivo V40 Pro
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹47,500 ₹54,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40 Vivo V40 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹97,990
Check Details
Vivo V40 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Other Vivo V40 Models

14% OFF

Vivo V40 Pro
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹47,500 ₹54,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40 Vivo V40 Pro

Vivo V40e
  • Royal Bronze
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹0
Check Details
Vivo V40 Vivo V40e

Vivo V40 Lite
  • Brown
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check Details
Vivo V40 Vivo V40 Lite
Vivo Phones

Web Stories

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched: Know 8 exciting things about the biggest fold display smartphone

Jun 07, 2024

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch: 7 things to know about India’s most powerful foldable smartphone

May 20, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to iQOO Z9x: Check out 5 smartphones launched this week

May 18, 2024

Vivo V30e 5G launched in India: 10 things to know about this camera smartphone at 27,999

May 02, 2024

iPhone 15 available with over 11900 discount in Flipkart sale: Check price and offers

Oct 10, 2024
Web Stories

Related Vivo V40 News

Vivo V40 vs OnePlus 12R: Which mid-range smartphone packs more features
10 Aug 2024

Vivo V40 vs Vivo V30: Key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features
05 Aug 2024

Vivo V40 and V40 Pro India launch date confirmed: Here’s everything you need to know
31 Jul 2024

Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 to feature ZEISS integrated camera: Here’s everything we know so far
18 Jul 2024
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹119,990 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹140,999 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹79,900
Buy Now

Vivo T3 Pro

  • Sandstone Orange
  • 8 GB RAM
₹24,999
Check Details

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

  • Turbo Yellow
  • 6 GB RAM
₹16,998 ₹19,999
Buy Now

IQOO Z9s

  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Realme C67 4G

  • Sunny Oasis
  • 8 GB RAM
₹14,590
Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Power

  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹12,499
Check Details

Oppo Find X8 5G

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

  • Spring Wild Green
  • 12 GB RAM
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 28 September 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo V40

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Vivo V40
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender