 Vivo V40 Pro - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
VivoV40Pro_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
VivoV40Pro_FrontCamera_50MP
VivoV40Pro_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40072/heroimage/163781-v6-vivo-v40-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV40Pro_3
Release date : 07 Aug 2024

Vivo V40 Pro

Vivo V40 Pro is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V40 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V40 Pro now with free delivery.
Ganges Blue Titanium Grey

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Vivo V40 Pro Variants & Price

Vivo V40 Pro price starts at ₹47,900 and goes upto ₹53,300. Vivo V40 Pro is available in 4 options.

256 GB
₹47,900 13% OFF Ganges Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹48,999 11% OFF Titanium Grey
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹52,300 14% OFF Ganges Blue
  • 512 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹53,300 13% OFF
  • 512 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Vivo V40 Pro Summary

Vivo V40 Pro Price in India, specifications, review and more

The Vivo V40 launch date in India is August 7, 2024. The smartphone was announced in the higher mid-range segment along with a vanilla model, the Vivo V40. The Vivo V40 series is the successor of the V30 series which was launched early in 2024. Now, the new generation packs upgraded features and specifications, making it a worthy smartphone in the market. Additionally, the Vivo V40 Pro is co-engineered by Zeiss Optics for unique camera capabilities. Know more about the Vivo V40 Pro.

Vivo V40 Pro price

The Vivo V40 Pro is priced at Rs.49999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant of Vivo V40 Pro comes at Rs 55999.

Vivo V40 Pro design and display

The Vivo V40 Pro is known as the slimmest 5500mAh battery-powered smartphone that is 0.758 cm thin and it weighs only 192 grams. The smartphone comes with a matte glass body, both front and rear, making it look premium. The Vivo V40 Pro is available in two colour options: Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey. On the rear panel, the smartphone features an Infinity Eye Camera Module Design which is a vertically placed pill-shaped camera module consisting of three camera lenses and an Aura flashlight. The Vivo V40 Pro also ensures durability with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and it is also protected with a cushioning structure to make the device impact-resistant. The Vivo V40 Pro features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 2800 × 1260 FHD+ resolution. The display also supports 1B colours, HDR10+ content, and 453 ppi density. The Vivo V40 Pro supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

Vivo V40 Pro camera, performance, and battery

The Vivo V40 Pro is powered by Zeiss Optics lenses to provide unique photography experiences. The smartphone features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50 MP Zeiss AF main camera with Sony IMX921 and OIS support, a 50 MP Zeiss AF wide-angle camera, and a 50MP AF telephoto portrait with Sony IMX816 sensor. The telephoto lens offers 2x optical zoom and up to 5x digital zoom. It also features a 50MP AF front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. It also offers different modes such as Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Supermoon, Astro, Pro, Sports, Food, Google Lens, Dual View, Live Photo, and more. For videography, the Vivo V40 Pro offers 4K video at 30 FPS and 1080p video at 30 FPS speed. For performance, the Vivo V40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor paired with Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU. The smartphone offers two RAM storage options: 8GB and 125GB with up to 512GB internal storage. The Vivo V40 runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. In terms of lasting performance, the Vivo V40 Pro is backed by a 5500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging. The Vivo V40 Pro also offers special features such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and finally a gyroscope. Furthermore, the Vivo V40 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.3, 5G+5G Dual SIM slots, MP4, and 5G WiFi connectivity.

FAQ

How many cameras does the Vivo V40 Pro support?

The Vivo V40 Pro features a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto camera, all powered by Zeiss Optics. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie camera.

What is the price of Vivo V40 Pro?

The Vivo V40 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.49999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also has a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant which is priced at Rs.55999.

Is Vivo V40 Pro water resistant?

Yes, the Vivo V40 Pro has received an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. This will enable the smartphone to stay submerged in 1.5 metres underwater for about 30 minutes.

Vivo V40 Pro Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 80W

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Width

    75.10 mm

  • Weight

    192 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant, IP68, IP69

  • Colours

    Ganges Blue, Titanium Grey

  • Height

    164.36 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    7.58 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.91 %

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Resolution

    1260x2800 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    453 ppi

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.76" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Launch Date

    August 7, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Brand

    vivo

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Flash

    Yes, Smart Aura Light

  • Video Recording Features

    Bokeh portrait video

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.56" sensor size, IMX921, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor, 1µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.0, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(2.76" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)50 MP f/1.85, Telephoto Camera(2.51" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.99 W/kg, Body: 0.99 W/kg

  • Graphics

    Immortalis-G715 MC11

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (3.35 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Last updated date: 09 October 2024
    Vivo V40 Pro
