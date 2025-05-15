The price for the Vivo V50 Elite Edition in India is Rs. 39,999 . This is the Vivo V50 Elite Edition base model with 512 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Vivo V50 Elite Edition is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Vivo V60 5G
Vivo V60 5G
OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
Realme 15 Pro 5G
Realme 15 Pro 5G
Realme GT7
Realme GT7
Vivo V40 Pro
Vivo V40 Pro
Oppo Reno 14 5G
Oppo Reno 14 5G
Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with the efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen3, offering exceptional thermal control and battery efficiency.
Capture stunning images with dual 50MP rear cameras for detailed photography in any light. The 50MP front camera makes selfies and video calls vibrant and clear.
Enjoy rapid app loading, seamless multitasking, and ample storage space for games, photos, and videos, all enhancing your overall mobile experience.
Featuring a vibrant AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, enjoy crystal-clear visuals, smooth scrolling, and excellent outdoor visibility.
Stay powered throughout the day with significant battery capacity and enjoy quick recharging for on-the-go convenience.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, stunning visuals, and an exceptional photography experience.
The Vivo V50 Elite Edition brings together strong hardware and thoughtful features for users in India. It has a 6.77 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, giving smooth visuals for videos, games, and everyday use. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the phone comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, allowing plenty of room for apps, photos, and files.
For photography, the device includes dual 50MP rear cameras with optical image stabilisation, delivering clear shots in various lighting conditions. The 50MP front camera is tuned for selfies and video calls. Its 6000mAh battery supports 90W fast charging, so you can quickly get back to your routine after plugging in.
The V50 Elite Edition runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, providing a straightforward and smooth user experience. It holds IP68 and IP69 ratings, protecting against water and dust. Security is managed by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is presented in a Rose Red finish and comes bundled with Vivo TWS 3e earbuds. With its large battery, advanced cameras, and durable build, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition meets the demands of daily smartphone use in India.
