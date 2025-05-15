The Vivo V50 Elite Edition brings together strong hardware and thoughtful features for users in India. It has a 6.77 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, giving smooth visuals for videos, games, and everyday use. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the phone comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, allowing plenty of room for apps, photos, and files.

For photography, the device includes dual 50MP rear cameras with optical image stabilisation, delivering clear shots in various lighting conditions. The 50MP front camera is tuned for selfies and video calls. Its 6000mAh battery supports 90W fast charging, so you can quickly get back to your routine after plugging in.

The V50 Elite Edition runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, providing a straightforward and smooth user experience. It holds IP68 and IP69 ratings, protecting against water and dust. Security is managed by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is presented in a Rose Red finish and comes bundled with Vivo TWS 3e earbuds. With its large battery, advanced cameras, and durable build, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition meets the demands of daily smartphone use in India.