Release date : 15 May 2025

Vivo V50 Elite Edition

Vivo V50 Elite Edition is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen3 Processor and 12 Gb RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V50 Elite Edition from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V50 Elite Edition now with free delivery.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Price in India and other variants

The price for the Vivo V50 Elite Edition in India is Rs. 39,999 . This is the Vivo V50 Elite Edition base model with 512 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Vivo V50 Elite Edition is Released. ...Read More

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen3 (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with the efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen3, offering exceptional thermal control and battery efficiency.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP Rear, 50MP Front

Capture stunning images with dual 50MP rear cameras for detailed photography in any light. The 50MP front camera makes selfies and video calls vibrant and clear.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 12GB + UFS 2.2 512GB

Enjoy rapid app loading, seamless multitasking, and ample storage space for games, photos, and videos, all enhancing your overall mobile experience.

display
Display
6.77 inches AMOLED, 120 Hz

Featuring a vibrant AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, enjoy crystal-clear visuals, smooth scrolling, and excellent outdoor visibility.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 90W Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with significant battery capacity and enjoy quick recharging for on-the-go convenience.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, stunning visuals, and an exceptional photography experience.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Summary

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition brings together strong hardware and thoughtful features for users in India. It has a 6.77 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, giving smooth visuals for videos, games, and everyday use. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the phone comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, allowing plenty of room for apps, photos, and files.

 

For photography, the device includes dual 50MP rear cameras with optical image stabilisation, delivering clear shots in various lighting conditions. The 50MP front camera is tuned for selfies and video calls. Its 6000mAh battery supports 90W fast charging, so you can quickly get back to your routine after plugging in.

 

The V50 Elite Edition runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, providing a straightforward and smooth user experience. It holds IP68 and IP69 ratings, protecting against water and dust. Security is managed by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is presented in a Rose Red finish and comes bundled with Vivo TWS 3e earbuds. With its large battery, advanced cameras, and durable build, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition meets the demands of daily smartphone use in India.

 

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: Key Specifications & Features

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 90W Fast Charging

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Video Recording

    1080p @ 30 fps FHD

  • Flash

    Yes, Quad Rear Flash with Dual Color Temperature

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Resistant

  • Weight

    199 gram

  • Thickness

    7.57 mm

  • Width

    76.72  mm

  • Dimensions

    76.72 x 163.29 x 7.57 mm

  • Height

    163.29 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches

  • Pixel Density

    387 PPI

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    88.7%

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2392 pixels

  • Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.5:9

  • Model

    V50 Elite Edition

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 15

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    May 15, 2025

  • SAR Value

    0.84 W/kg (Body)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • GPS

    GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NAVIC, A-GPS, Cellular Network Positioning, Wi-Fi Positioning

  • Network Support

    4G,5G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM (Hybrid Slot)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, with wifi-hotspot

  • RAM

    12 Gb

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen3

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, E-Compass, Proximity Sensor, Color Temperature Sensor, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, In Display

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Vivo V50 Elite Edition

