The vivo V50 Lite stands out as a refreshing take on what a mid range smartphone can be. Its expansive 6.77 inch AMOLED display bursts with colour and flows effortlessly at 120Hz, making every scroll, swipe, and game feel smooth and alive even when you are outdoors under bright sunlight.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and paired with 8GB of RAM, this phone breezes through everyday tasks and multitasking without breaking a sweat. Capture moments in stunning detail with the 50MP main camera, enhanced by Smart Aura Light, which brings out rich colours and clarity no matter the lighting. The 32MP front camera ensures your selfies and video calls look crisp and vibrant, adding a touch of brilliance to every frame.

What truly sets the V50 Lite apart is its long-lasting 6500mAh battery, ready to keep up with your busiest days, and the fast 90W charging that gets you powered up in no time. Splash-resistant with an IP65 rating, it is designed to handle life’s little surprises. Running on the intuitive Funtouch OS 15, this phone delivers a seamless, personalized experience wrapped in a stylish, practical design. The vivo V50 Lite does not just meet expectations, it invites you to experience everyday moments with clarity, power, and confidence.