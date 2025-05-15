Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
vivoV50Lite_FrontCamera_32MP
vivoV50Lite_RAM_8GB/12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/p11140837/heroimage/85d11a94437fc249940de6aedfc994597b86c28a.jpg.jpeg_vivoV50Lite_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/p11140837/heroimage/85d11a94437fc249940de6aedfc994597b86c28a.jpg.jpeg_vivoV50Lite_3
Release date : 15 May 2025

vivo V50 Lite

vivo V50 Lite is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 37,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen Processor and 8GB / 12GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on vivo V50 Lite from HT Tech. Buy vivo V50 Lite now with free delivery.
Black Gold Purple (expected)
Price : ₹37,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

vivo V50 Lite Price in India and other variants

The price for the vivo V50 Lite in India is Rs. 37,990 . This is the vivo V50 Lite base model with 256GB / 512GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold and Purple (expected). Market Status of vivo V50 Lite is Released. ...Read More

vivo V50 Lite Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen

RAM

8GB / 12GB

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Internal Memory

256GB / 512GB

Vivo V50 Lite Summary

The vivo V50 Lite stands out as a refreshing take on what a mid range smartphone can be. Its expansive 6.77 inch AMOLED display bursts with colour and flows effortlessly at 120Hz, making every scroll, swipe, and game feel smooth and alive even when you are outdoors under bright sunlight.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and paired with 8GB of RAM, this phone breezes through everyday tasks and multitasking without breaking a sweat. Capture moments in stunning detail with the 50MP main camera, enhanced by Smart Aura Light, which brings out rich colours and clarity no matter the lighting. The 32MP front camera ensures your selfies and video calls look crisp and vibrant, adding a touch of brilliance to every frame.

What truly sets the V50 Lite apart is its long-lasting 6500mAh battery, ready to keep up with your busiest days, and the fast 90W charging that gets you powered up in no time. Splash-resistant with an IP65 rating, it is designed to handle life’s little surprises. Running on the intuitive Funtouch OS 15, this phone delivers a seamless, personalized experience wrapped in a stylish, practical design. The vivo V50 Lite does not just meet expectations, it invites you to experience everyday moments with clarity, power, and confidence.

 

Vivo V50 Lite: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 90W fast charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6500 mAh

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Flash

    Yes, Smart Aura Light

  • Colours

    Black, Gold, Purple (expected)

  • Weight

    197 grams

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Dimensions

    163.8 x 76.3 x 7.8 mm

  • Width

    76.3 mm

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Height

    163.8 mm

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    94.2 %

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2392 px (FHD+)

  • Brightness

    1800 nits

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Model

    V50 Lite

  • Launch Date

    May 15, 2025

  • SIM 2

    5G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G bands, 4G bands Expand

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen

  • RAM

    8GB / 12GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    256GB / 512GB

    Vivo V50 Lite
