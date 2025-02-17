The price for the Vivo V50 in India is Rs. 34,999 . This is the Vivo V50 base model with 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Rose Red, Starry Night and Titanium Grey. Market Status of Vivo V50 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Delivers exceptional multitasking capabilities and gaming performance, while ensuring enhanced energy efficiency and thermal management.
Captures stunning images with high detail, supporting HDR and SuperMoon modes. Ideal for low-light photography and social media sharing.
Ensures swift app launches, efficient multitasking, and quick file access for seamless gaming and everyday use.
Offers vibrant colors and smooth visuals with excellent brightness, making it easy to use outdoors.
Provides long-lasting battery life and rapid charging, ensuring you stay connected without delay.
Perfect for tech enthusiasts, photographers, and heavy users who demand high performance, style, and longevity from their devices.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.