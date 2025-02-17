Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
Release date : 17 February 2025

Vivo V50

Vivo V50 is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor and 8 GB / 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V50 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V50 now with free delivery.
Rose Red Starry Night Titanium Grey

Vivo V50 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Vivo V50 in India is Rs. 34,999 . This is the Vivo V50 base model with 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Rose Red, Starry Night and Titanium Grey. Market Status of Vivo V50 is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Vivo V60 5G
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM/16GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, Auspicious Gold
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now
Vivo V50 VS Vivo V60 5g

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM/16GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, Midnight Maverick
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo V50 VS Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

Realme 15 Pro 5G
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, Velvet Green
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹33,997 Original price:₹37,999
Buy Now
Vivo V50 VS Realme 15 Pro 5g

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Blue, Yellow, Graphite, Mint, Gray
40% OFF
Discounted price:₹35,928 Original price:₹59,999
Buy Now
Vivo V50 VS Samsung Galaxy S24 Fe

Samsung Galaxy A36
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Blue, Yellow, Graphite, Mint, Gray
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹33,999 Original price:₹38,999
Buy Now
Vivo V50 VS Samsung Galaxy A36

vivo V50 Lite
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Black, Gold, Purple (expected)
₹37,990
Check Details
Vivo V50 VS Vivo V50 Lite
Vivo V50 Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4nm)

Delivers exceptional multitasking capabilities and gaming performance, while ensuring enhanced energy efficiency and thermal management.

camera
Camera
50 MP + 50 MP Rear, 50 MP Front

Captures stunning images with high detail, supporting HDR and SuperMoon modes. Ideal for low-light photography and social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8 GB/12 GB + UFS 2.2 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB

Ensures swift app launches, efficient multitasking, and quick file access for seamless gaming and everyday use.

display
Display
6.77 inches AMOLED, 120 Hz

Offers vibrant colors and smooth visuals with excellent brightness, making it easy to use outdoors.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 90W Flash Charging

Provides long-lasting battery life and rapid charging, ensuring you stay connected without delay.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, photographers, and heavy users who demand high performance, style, and longevity from their devices.

Vivo V50 Latest Update

Vivo V50: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 90W

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    4k @ 30 FPS Full HD @ 30 FPS

  • Flash

    Yes, Quad LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass, Plastic

  • Colours

    Rose Red, Starry Night, Titanium Grey

  • Weight

    189 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    76.72 mm

  • Thickness

    7.39 mm

  • Height

    163.29 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle (84° field-of-view), Primary Camera(1/1.55" sensor size, OV50E, 1µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.0, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(1/2.76" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.99 W/kg, Body: 0.84 W/kg

  • Launch Date

    February 17, 2025

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • RAM

    8 GB / 12 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Adreno 720

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
    Vivo V50
