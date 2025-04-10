Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
VivoV50e_FrontCamera_50MP
Release date : 10 April 2025

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V50e from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V50e now with free delivery.

Vivo V50e Price in India and other variants

Vivo V50e price starts at ₹26,999 and goes upto ₹28,999. Vivo V50e is available in 4 options. Market Status of Vivo V50e is Released.

₹26,999 21% OFF Sapphire Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹26,999 21% OFF Pearl White
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹28,999 19% OFF Sapphire Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹28,999 19% OFF Pearl White
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Vivo V50e Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (7nm)

Enjoy seamless multitasking, rich gaming experiences, and efficient thermal management for long-lasting performance.

camera
Camera
50 MP + 8 MP Rear, 50 MP Front

Capture stunning photos with brilliant detail, high-quality zoom, and impressive low-light capabilities. Perfect for social media enthusiasts and content creators.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8 GB + UFS 3.1 256 GB

Experience rapid app launches and smooth multitasking with ample storage for all your files and games.

display
Display
6.77 inches AMOLED, 120Hz

Immerse yourself in vibrant colors and sharp details with a super smooth refresh rate and excellent outdoor visibility.

battery
Battery
5600 mAh with Fast Charging

Experience long-lasting usage with quick charging capabilities, keeping you powered up throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

The Vivo V50e is perfect for gamers, photographers, and heavy users seeking a powerful and versatile smartphone.

Vivo V50e Latest Update

Vivo V50e: Key Specifications & Features

  • Quick Charging

    Yes Fast Charging

  • Capacity

    5600 mAh

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Resolution

    50 MP + 8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Launch Date

    April 10, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    vivo

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n66/n77/n78

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300

  • RAM

    8 GB

Related Vivo News

Vivo V50e set to launch soon with India-exclusive wedding portrait studio feature: Report
27 Mar 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra’s photography kit unveiled with seven smart features ahead of official launch
11 Apr 2025

Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
08 Apr 2025
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Vivo V50e
