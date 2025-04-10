Vivo V50e price starts at ₹26,999 and goes upto ₹28,999. Vivo V50e is available in 4 options. Market Status of Vivo V50e is Released.
₹26,999
|
Sapphire Blue
|Buy Now
₹26,999
|
Pearl White
Pearl White
₹28,999
|
Sapphire Blue
|Buy Now
₹28,999
|
Pearl White
Pearl White
Enjoy seamless multitasking, rich gaming experiences, and efficient thermal management for long-lasting performance.
Capture stunning photos with brilliant detail, high-quality zoom, and impressive low-light capabilities. Perfect for social media enthusiasts and content creators.
Experience rapid app launches and smooth multitasking with ample storage for all your files and games.
Immerse yourself in vibrant colors and sharp details with a super smooth refresh rate and excellent outdoor visibility.
Experience long-lasting usage with quick charging capabilities, keeping you powered up throughout the day.
The Vivo V50e is perfect for gamers, photographers, and heavy users seeking a powerful and versatile smartphone.
