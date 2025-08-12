The Vivo V60 5G delivers a premium smartphone experience tailored to users who prioritize powerful performance and vibrant visuals. Its 6.77 inch quad curved AMOLED display offers stunning 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing ultra-fluid animations and crisp detail for immersive gaming and media consumption. Powered by the efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset built on a cutting-edge 4nm process, the device balances high-speed processing with energy efficiency, supported by up to 16GB of RAM and ample storage options up to 512GB.

Photography is a standout feature with its triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP wide sensor with Zeiss optics, a 50MP telephoto lens for detailed zoom shots, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, all enhanced by advanced AI algorithms for vivid, sharp images. The front camera boasts a 50MP sensor with autofocus to capture crisp selfies and 4K videos. Battery life is robust thanks to a massive 6500mAh cell coupled with 90W fast charging, ensuring long usage with quick top-ups.

The Vivo V60 5G integrates thoughtfully into daily life with IP69-rated durability, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and seamless 5G connectivity across multiple bands. Running the latest Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, it incorporates smart AI-driven features and smooth multitasking. This combination creates a versatile device suited to entertainment, productivity, and creative needs in 2025.