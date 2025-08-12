Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
VivoV605G_FrontCamera_50MP
Release date : 12 August 2025

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 5G is a Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 38,999 in India with 50MP + 50MP+ 8MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen Processor and 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V60 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V60 5G now with free delivery.
Mist Grey Moonlit Blue Auspicious Gold
Vivo V60 5G Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen

RAM

8GB / 12GB / 16GB

Rear Camera

50MP + 50MP+ 8MP

Internal Memory

128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Vivo V60 5G Price in India and other variants

Vivo V60 5G price starts at ₹36,999 and goes upto ₹45,999. Vivo V60 5G is available in 8 options. Market Status of Vivo V60 5G is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹36,999 12% OFF Mist Gray
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹38,999 11% OFF Auspicious Gold
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹38,999 11% OFF Mist Gray
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹38,999 11% OFF Moonlit Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹40,999 11% OFF Mist Gray
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹40,999 11% OFF Auspicious Gold
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹45,999 10% OFF Auspicious Gold
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹45,999 16% OFF Mist Gray
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Vivo V60 5g Summary

The Vivo V60 5G delivers a premium smartphone experience tailored to users who prioritize powerful performance and vibrant visuals. Its 6.77 inch quad curved AMOLED display offers stunning 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing ultra-fluid animations and crisp detail for immersive gaming and media consumption. Powered by the efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset built on a cutting-edge 4nm process, the device balances high-speed processing with energy efficiency, supported by up to 16GB of RAM and ample storage options up to 512GB.

Photography is a standout feature with its triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP wide sensor with Zeiss optics, a 50MP telephoto lens for detailed zoom shots, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, all enhanced by advanced AI algorithms for vivid, sharp images. The front camera boasts a 50MP sensor with autofocus to capture crisp selfies and 4K videos. Battery life is robust thanks to a massive 6500mAh cell coupled with 90W fast charging, ensuring long usage with quick top-ups.

The Vivo V60 5G integrates thoughtfully into daily life with IP69-rated durability, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and seamless 5G connectivity across multiple bands. Running the latest Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, it incorporates smart AI-driven features and smooth multitasking. This combination creates a versatile device suited to entertainment, productivity, and creative needs in 2025.

 

Vivo V60 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6500 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    90W fast charging

  • Wireless Charging

    No wireless charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    50MP

  • Video Recording

    4K video

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 50MP+ 8MP

  • Water Resistance

    IP69 rated for dust and water resistance

  • Colours

    Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, Auspicious Gold

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Proof

  • Width

    76.96 mm

  • Height

    163.53 mm

  • Thickness

    7.53 mm

  • Dimensions

    163.53 x 76.96 x 7.53 mm

  • Display Type

    Quad-curved AMOLED

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Brightness

    1300 nits

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2392 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90%

  • Screen Size

    6.77-inch

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Launch Date

    August 12, 2025

  • Model

    V60 5G

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 15

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • SIM 2

    multi-band n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n77/n78

  • GPS

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Dual Nano-SIM

  • Network Support

    5G

  • SIM 1

    multi-band n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n77/n78

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5

  • RAM

    8GB / 12GB / 16GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, ambient light sensor

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Internal Memory

    128GB / 256GB / 512GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Expandable Memory

    non-expandable

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
    Vivo V60 5g
