The Vivo X Fold 5 is brand's most advanced foldable smartphone to date. It features an expansive 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals when unfolded. The 6.53-inch cover AMOLED display also supports 120Hz refresh and HDR10+, offering rich colors and smooth performance on the go.

Powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the phone comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring fast, seamless performance and ample space for all your apps and media. It runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, providing a refined and smooth user experience.

For photography, the device features a triple 50MP rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss, including a 50MP main sensor (IMX921 with OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens (IMX882) with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, both the inner and cover screens sport 20MP selfie cameras.

Keeping everything running is a large 6000mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone is also built to last, with IPX8, IPX9, and IP5X ratings for water and dust resistance and a carbon fiber hinge tested for 600,000 folds.