Release date : 14 July 2025

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5 is a Android 15 with OriginOS 5 (India: Funtouch OS 15 likely). phone, available price is Rs 144,990 in India with 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X Fold 5 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X Fold 5 now with free delivery.
Titanium Green White.

Vivo X Fold 5 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Vivo X Fold 5 in India is Rs. 144,990 . This is the Vivo X Fold 5 base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Titanium, Green and White.. Market Status of Vivo X Fold 5 is Released. ...Read More

Vivo X Fold 5 Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 (4nm)

Experience high-performance multitasking and gaming with exceptional efficiency and thermal management.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear, 20MP Front

Capture stunning images in diverse conditions, with superior zoom and 8K video recording functionalities.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 16 GB + UFS 4.1 512 GB

Enhance your multitasking experience and app loading speed, ensuring seamless access to files and games.

display
Display
6.53 inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Enjoy vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling with impressive brightness and clarity, ideal for outdoor use.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 80W Fast Charging

Sustain all-day usage with rapid charging, making it perfect for busy lifestyles.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking premium performance and versatility.

Vivo X Fold 5 Summary

The Vivo X Fold 5 is brand's most advanced foldable smartphone to date. It features an expansive 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals when unfolded. The 6.53-inch cover AMOLED display also supports 120Hz refresh and HDR10+, offering rich colors and smooth performance on the go.

Powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the phone comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring fast, seamless performance and ample space for all your apps and media. It runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, providing a refined and smooth user experience.

For photography, the device features a triple 50MP rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss, including a 50MP main sensor (IMX921 with OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens (IMX882) with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, both the inner and cover screens sport 20MP selfie cameras.

Keeping everything running is a large 6000mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone is also built to last, with IPX8, IPX9, and IP5X ratings for water and dust resistance and a carbon fiber hinge tested for 600,000 folds.

Vivo X Fold 5: Key Specifications & Features

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 80W Fast Charging

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    silicon-carbon Li-ion

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes, 40W

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED

  • Front Camera

    20 MP

  • Video Recording

    8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps.

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 50MP + 50MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Weight

    217g.

  • Colours

    Titanium, Green, White.

  • Ruggedness

    Yes

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Dimensions

    142.3 x 159.7 x 4.3 mm

  • Pixel Density

    413 PPI

  • Brightness

    4500 nits.

  • Resolution

    2200 x 2480 pixels

  • Display Type

    LTPO AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.53 inch/ 8.03 inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.9%

  • Aspect Ratio

    4:3.55

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • Custom UI

    OriginOS 5

  • Launch Date

    July 14, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android 15 with OriginOS 5 (India: Funtouch OS 15 likely).

  • Model

    X Fold 5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, with wifi 6/7-hotspot

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Nano + Nano SIM

  • Network Support

    4G,5G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA.

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands :1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3

  • Other Sensors

    Dual screen fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic) accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, In Display

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.1

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
