The price for the Vivo X Fold 5 in India is Rs. 144,990 . This is the Vivo X Fold 5 base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Titanium, Green and White.. Market Status of Vivo X Fold 5 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Vivo X Fold 5G
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Vivo X Fold 5 VS Vivo X Fold 5g
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
|
₹121,999
Buy Now
|
Vivo X Fold 5 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
|
|
iPhone 16 Pro Max
|
8% OFF
Discounted price:₹133,900 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Vivo X Fold 5 VS iPhone 16 Pro Max
|
|
OnePlus Open
|
₹139,999
Check Details
|
Vivo X Fold 5 VS Oneplus Open
|
|
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
₹134,899
Check Details
|
Vivo X Fold 5 VS Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
|
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
|
₹159,999
Check Details
|
Vivo X Fold 5 VS Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Experience high-performance multitasking and gaming with exceptional efficiency and thermal management.
Capture stunning images in diverse conditions, with superior zoom and 8K video recording functionalities.
Enhance your multitasking experience and app loading speed, ensuring seamless access to files and games.
Enjoy vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling with impressive brightness and clarity, ideal for outdoor use.
Sustain all-day usage with rapid charging, making it perfect for busy lifestyles.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking premium performance and versatility.
The Vivo X Fold 5 is brand's most advanced foldable smartphone to date. It features an expansive 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals when unfolded. The 6.53-inch cover AMOLED display also supports 120Hz refresh and HDR10+, offering rich colors and smooth performance on the go.
Powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the phone comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring fast, seamless performance and ample space for all your apps and media. It runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, providing a refined and smooth user experience.
For photography, the device features a triple 50MP rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss, including a 50MP main sensor (IMX921 with OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens (IMX882) with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, both the inner and cover screens sport 20MP selfie cameras.
Keeping everything running is a large 6000mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone is also built to last, with IPX8, IPX9, and IP5X ratings for water and dust resistance and a carbon fiber hinge tested for 600,000 folds.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.