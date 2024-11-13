 Vivo X200 5G - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
VivoX2005G_Display_6.78inches(16.94cm)
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 13 Nov 2024

Vivo X200 5G

Vivo X200 5G is a Android v15 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa Core Processor Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹19,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo X200 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Vivo X200 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 19,999 . This is the Vivo X200 5G base model with 512 GB of internal storage. The status of Vivo X200 5G is Upcoming. ...Read More

Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Vivo X200 5g Summary

Vivo X200 launch date, price and full specifications

Vivo X200 is expected to make its debut alongside the Vivo X200 Pro in October 2024. The Vivo X200 will be the vanilla model in the Vivo flagship series and is expected to be priced around Rs. 80,000. The company has not yet revealed any detail about the upcoming Vivo X200 but it has given some hints about its upcoming flagship.

Vivo X200 design and display Vivo X200 will reportedly have a smaller screen when compared to its predecessor Vivo X100 that features a 6.78-inch display. Vivo X200 is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch flat screen, while the Vivo X200 Pro will feature a slightly curved 6.7-inch display, both offering a 1.5K resolution. Vivo X200 is anticipated to offer Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X200 is anticipated to include an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner, while the Pro variant may opt for an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X200 processor Vivo X200 will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, promising high performance based on leaked benchmarks. The chipset is expected to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Vivo X200 camera Vivo X200 is expected to boast a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a primary 50MP camera customised by Sony and it may also include a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Vivo X200 is believed to be the brand’s first flagship to integrate the company's proprietary imaging chip.

Vivo X200 battery Vivo X200 is said to draw its power from a new high-density silicon battery with a large capacity, though specific details on the battery capacity are not out yet.

FAQs When will Vivo X200 launch in India?

Vivo X200 series launch in India is expected to take place in October 2024. The Vivo X200 series comprises two models - Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. What is the price of Vivo X200? Vivo X200 is not launched yet that is why its official price is not out yet. However, it is expected that the upcoming Vivo phone will be priced around Rs. 80,000. Its sibling Vivo X200 Pro will likely be priced over Rs. 90,000.

Is Vivo X200 better than Vivo X100? Vivo X200 is rumoured to feature a smaller display than its predecessor Vivo X100. However, the Vivo X200 is believed to be powered by a faster chipset and feature an advanced camera setup with 50MP primary camera that will likely be customised by Sony.

Vivo X200 5g Full Specifications

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Processor

    Octa Core Processor

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • Display

    6.78 inches (16.94 cm)

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 120W FlashCharge

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Width

    75.2 mm

  • Thickness

    8.8 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP68

  • Height

    161.1 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes

  • Display Type

    Color LTPO AMOLED Screen (1.07B)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    453 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Resolution

    1260x2800 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    93 %

  • Camera Features

    Auto Focus

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    Punch Hole 50 MP f/2 (Wide Angle) with Screen Flash

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 15

  • Launch Date

    November 13, 2024 (Expected)

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • Resolution

    50 MP 1/1.49, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS f/1.6 (Wide Angle) 50 MP 70mm, 1/2.0, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom f/2.6 (Telephoto) 50 MP 15mm, 119˚, 1/2.76, AF f/2 (Ultra Wide) with autofocus

  • Video Recording

    4K, 1080p

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Snapshot, Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-Mo, Long Exposure, Timelapse, Supermoon, Astro, Landscape & Architectural, Pro, Food, Live Photo, Cinematic Portrait, ZEISS Telephoto Camera, ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, 100x Digital Zoom

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • Autofocus

    Yes, autofocus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7, WLAN 2.4 GHz/5 GHz/6 GHz, Wi-Fi Display, 2 x 2 MIMO, MU-MIMO

  • GPS

    Yes, with GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, A-GPS, Cellular Positioning, Wi-Fi Positioning

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • SIM 2

    n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • SIM 1

    n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Chipset

    Mediatek Dimensity 9400

  • CPU

    Octa Core Processor

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, Color Temperature Sensor, Laser Focus Sensor, Infrared Blaster, Flicker Sensor, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Last updated date: 08 October 2024
