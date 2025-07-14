The Vivo X200 FE is a compact flagship phone designed for people who want powerful features in a smaller size. It has a bright and sharp 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This means everything looks clear and moves smoothly, if you’re watching videos or scrolling through apps.

Inside, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor paired with 12GB of fast RAM, so it handles multitasking and gaming without slowing down. You get plenty of storage too, up to 512GB, which is enough for apps, photos, and videos.

The camera setup is impressive for a phone this size. It has a 50MP main camera with Zeiss optics for sharp, detailed photos, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom for clear close-ups, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens for wider shots. The front camera is also 50MP, perfect for selfies and video calls.

Battery life won’t be a worry thanks to the large 6500mAh battery, and when you need to recharge, the 90W fast charging gets you back to full quickly. The phone is also water and dust resistant with an IP68 rating, has stereo speakers, and supports the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standards. It runs Android 15 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS, giving you a smooth and modern user experience in a compact package.