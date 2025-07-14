Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
VivoX200FE_FrontCamera_50MP
VivoX200FE_RAM_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/vivo-x200-fe/heroimage/Vivo-X200-FE-1.jpg_VivoX200FE_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/vivo-x200-fe/heroimage/Vivo-X200-FE-1.jpg_VivoX200FE_3
Release date : 14 July 2025

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE is a Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 phone, available price is Rs 65,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X200 FE from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X200 FE now with free delivery.
Yellow Glow Black Luxe

Vivo X200 FE Price in India and other variants

Vivo X200 FE price starts at ₹51,500 and goes upto ₹59,999. Vivo X200 FE is available in 8 options. Market Status of Vivo X200 FE is Released.

₹51,500 14% OFF Grey
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹51,500 14% OFF Yellow
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹54,999 8% OFF Luxe Grey
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹54,999 15% OFF Amber Yellow
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹54,999 8% OFF Frost Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹59,999 8% OFF Luxe Grey
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
₹59,999 8% OFF Amber Yellow
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
₹59,999 8% OFF Frost Blue
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
Vivo X200 FE Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 9300 (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming with exceptional thermal efficiency, ensuring a smooth user experience.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear, 50MP Front

Capture breathtaking photos in any condition, including low-light scenarios, and record stunning 4K videos for social media with high clarity.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12GB + UFS 3.1 256GB/512GB

Enjoy rapid app loading and smooth multitasking, complemented by ample storage for all your files and games.

display
Display
6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120 Hz

Immerse yourself in vibrant visuals with superb clarity and smooth scrolling, ideal for outdoor use with high brightness.

battery
Battery
6500 mAh with 90W FlashCharge

Get all-day power with fast charging that revives your battery in no time, ensuring you're always ready.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, photographers, and gamers seeking top-tier performance and stunning visuals in a sleek design.

Vivo X200 Fe Summary

The Vivo X200 FE is a compact flagship phone designed for people who want powerful features in a smaller size. It has a bright and sharp 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This means everything looks clear and moves smoothly, if you’re watching videos or scrolling through apps.

Inside, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor paired with 12GB of fast RAM, so it handles multitasking and gaming without slowing down. You get plenty of storage too, up to 512GB, which is enough for apps, photos, and videos.

The camera setup is impressive for a phone this size. It has a 50MP main camera with Zeiss optics for sharp, detailed photos, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom for clear close-ups, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens for wider shots. The front camera is also 50MP, perfect for selfies and video calls.

Battery life won’t be a worry thanks to the large 6500mAh battery, and when you need to recharge, the 90W fast charging gets you back to full quickly. The phone is also water and dust resistant with an IP68 rating, has stereo speakers, and supports the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standards. It runs Android 15 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS, giving you a smooth and modern user experience in a compact package.

Vivo X200 Fe: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Hi-Res audio

  • Audio Jack

    No

  • Type

    Silicon Carbon

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    Li-ion, non-removable

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes, 40W

  • Quick Charging

    90W FlashCharge (wired)

  • Capacity

    6500 mAh

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 30/60fps (rear and front), 1080p @ 120/60/30fps

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Yellow Glow, Black Luxe

  • Ruggedness

    IP68 & IP69

  • Water Resistance

    dust and water resistance; up to 1.5m for 30 min

  • Weight

    186 grams

  • Height

    150.83 mm

  • Thickness

    7.99 mm

  • Width

    71.76 mm

  • Dimensions

    150.83 × 71.76 × 7.99 mm

  • Brightness

    5000 nits

  • Resolution

    1216 × 2640 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    ~90.2%

  • Display Type

    LTPO AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.31-inch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes, bezel-less

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10+ support

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    461 PPI

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Operating System

    Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 15

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • Model

    X200 FE

  • Launch Date

    July 14, 2025

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7)

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

  • Network Support

    4G,5G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    Dual Nano SIM (5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE)

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

  • Bluetooth

    5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD

  • GPS

    Yes

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    4nm

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 9300

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display optical

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256GB / 512GB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
