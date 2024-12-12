Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 12 December 2024

Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 94,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 200 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X200 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X200 Pro now with free delivery.
Titanium Gray Cosmos Black

Vivo X200 Pro Price in India and other variants

Vivo X200 Pro price starts at ₹86,940 and goes upto ₹94,999. Vivo X200 Pro is available in 4 options. Market Status of Vivo X200 Pro is Released.

₹86,940 15% OFF Cosmos Black
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
₹87,990 14% OFF Titanium Grey
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999 7% OFF Titanium Grey
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999 7% OFF Cosmos Black
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
Vivo X200 Pro Take Away

Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking, vivid gaming performance, and efficient thermal management with the Dimensity 9400, delivering speedy app launches and smooth visuals.

Camera
50MP + 50MP + 200MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture breathtaking images with a versatile camera setup, featuring ultra-wide and telephoto capabilities for stunning landscapes and close-ups. Perfect for low-light conditions and social media sharing.

Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 16 GB + UFS 4.0 512 GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app loading times and smooth multitasking with ample storage for your files, making it ideal for gamers and content creators.

Display
6.78 inches LTPO AMOLED, 120 Hz

Experience stunning visuals with vibrant colors and smooth transitions, even in bright sunlight, enhancing your viewing experience for gaming and streaming.

Battery
6000 mAh with 90W Flash Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with impressive battery life and fast charging convenience, allowing you to get back to action in no time.

Ideal For

The Vivo X200 Pro is designed for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators who demand high performance, excellent photography, and long-lasting battery life.

Vivo X200 Pro Summary

The Vivo X200 Pro is a premium smartphone built for people who want great performance and top-notch cameras. It has a bright and colourful 6.78-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making everything look sharp and lively. The phone feels sleek and strong, with a design that is both stylish and durable. It is also water and dust resistant, so you don’t have to worry about accidents.

 

Inside, the Vivo X200 Pro runs on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and has 16GB of RAM, so it handles apps, games, and multitasking with ease. You get a huge 512GB of storage for all your photos, videos, and files.

 

The camera system is a big highlight. On the back, it has three cameras: a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens, all tuned with ZEISS optics for stunning photos and videos in any light. The 32MP front camera takes clear selfies and supports high-quality video calls.

The 6000mAh battery lasts all day and charges super fast with 90W FlashCharge. The Vivo X200 Pro is a great choice for anyone who wants a powerful, reliable, and camera-focused smartphone.

Vivo X200 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 90W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Laser autofocus

  • Video Recording

    4k @ 60 FPS Full HD @ 60 FPS

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 200 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Weight

    223 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Glass Fiber

  • Colours

    Titanium Gray, Cosmos Black

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    8.20 mm

  • Width

    75.95 mm

  • Height

    162.36 mm

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    453 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.32 %

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.57, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 1/1.28" sensor size, LYT 818, CMOS image sensor, 1.22µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.0, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(15 mm focal length, 1/2.7" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)200 MP f/2.67, Telephoto Camera(85 mm focal length, 1/1.4" sensor size, 0.56µm pixel size)

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Display Type

    LTPO AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    December 12, 2024

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.992 W/kg, Body: 0.895 W/kg

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 9400

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Graphics

    Immortalis-G925

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

