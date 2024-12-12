The Vivo X200 Pro is a premium smartphone built for people who want great performance and top-notch cameras. It has a bright and colourful 6.78-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making everything look sharp and lively. The phone feels sleek and strong, with a design that is both stylish and durable. It is also water and dust resistant, so you don’t have to worry about accidents.

Inside, the Vivo X200 Pro runs on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and has 16GB of RAM, so it handles apps, games, and multitasking with ease. You get a huge 512GB of storage for all your photos, videos, and files.

The camera system is a big highlight. On the back, it has three cameras: a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens, all tuned with ZEISS optics for stunning photos and videos in any light. The 32MP front camera takes clear selfies and supports high-quality video calls.

The 6000mAh battery lasts all day and charges super fast with 90W FlashCharge. The Vivo X200 Pro is a great choice for anyone who wants a powerful, reliable, and camera-focused smartphone.