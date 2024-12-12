Vivo X200 Pro price starts at ₹86,940 and goes upto ₹94,999. Vivo X200 Pro is available in 4 options. Market Status of Vivo X200 Pro is Released.
Experience seamless multitasking, vivid gaming performance, and efficient thermal management with the Dimensity 9400, delivering speedy app launches and smooth visuals.
Capture breathtaking images with a versatile camera setup, featuring ultra-wide and telephoto capabilities for stunning landscapes and close-ups. Perfect for low-light conditions and social media sharing.
Enjoy lightning-fast app loading times and smooth multitasking with ample storage for your files, making it ideal for gamers and content creators.
Experience stunning visuals with vibrant colors and smooth transitions, even in bright sunlight, enhancing your viewing experience for gaming and streaming.
Stay powered throughout the day with impressive battery life and fast charging convenience, allowing you to get back to action in no time.
The Vivo X200 Pro is designed for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators who demand high performance, excellent photography, and long-lasting battery life.
The Vivo X200 Pro is a premium smartphone built for people who want great performance and top-notch cameras. It has a bright and colourful 6.78-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making everything look sharp and lively. The phone feels sleek and strong, with a design that is both stylish and durable. It is also water and dust resistant, so you don’t have to worry about accidents.
Inside, the Vivo X200 Pro runs on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and has 16GB of RAM, so it handles apps, games, and multitasking with ease. You get a huge 512GB of storage for all your photos, videos, and files.
The camera system is a big highlight. On the back, it has three cameras: a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens, all tuned with ZEISS optics for stunning photos and videos in any light. The 32MP front camera takes clear selfies and supports high-quality video calls.
The 6000mAh battery lasts all day and charges super fast with 90W FlashCharge. The Vivo X200 Pro is a great choice for anyone who wants a powerful, reliable, and camera-focused smartphone.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.