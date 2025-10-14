The price for the Vivo X300 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 54,990 . This is the Vivo X300 5G base model with 128GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage. Market Status of Vivo X300 5G is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
OPPO Reno 14 Pro
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹49,998 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Vivo X300 5g VS Oppo Reno 14 Pro
|
|
OnePlus 13s
|
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹54,998 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Vivo X300 5g VS Oneplus 13s
|
|
Xiaomi 15
|
19% OFF
Discounted price:₹64,998 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Vivo X300 5g VS Xiaomi 15
|
|
Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)
|
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Vivo X300 5g VS Apple iPhone 16e iphone Se 4
|
|
Xiaomi 14 Pro
|
₹56,890
Check Details
|
Vivo X300 5g VS Xiaomi 14 Pro
|
|
Google Pixel 8A
|
₹52,999
Check Details
|
Vivo X300 5g VS Google Pixel 8a
The Vivo X300 5G will soon capture your imagination as it lands on Indian shores. When it debuts on October 14, 2025, this flagship marvel will likely redefine what’s possible in a premium smartphone. Picture yourself engrossed in its expansive 6.78 inch AMOLED display, where each frame is rendered with breathtaking colour and buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rates. The cutting edge MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor will empower every gaming session and photo edit with enviable speed.
Photography aficionados will anticipate the prowess of its triple 50MP rear cameras, ensuring every shot, be it wide landscapes, detailed macros, or stunning portraits, emerges in vivid clarity. The 32MP front camera will elevate your selfies, while features like 5,400mAh fast charging battery promise you’ll spend more time creating and less time tethered to a wall. Wrapped in a sophisticated glass and metal build with IP68 water and dust resistance, the X300 5G is as tough as it is sleek.
With Funtouch OS 14 layered on Android 14, seamless connectivity from 5G to Wi-Fi 7, and blazing fast charging, Vivo will set a new benchmark. The X300 5G will not just join the flagship league, it will raise the bar for what you expect from your next smartphone.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.