The Vivo X300 5G will soon capture your imagination as it lands on Indian shores. When it debuts on October 14, 2025, this flagship marvel will likely redefine what’s possible in a premium smartphone. Picture yourself engrossed in its expansive 6.78 inch AMOLED display, where each frame is rendered with breathtaking colour and buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rates. The cutting edge MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor will empower every gaming session and photo edit with enviable speed.

Photography aficionados will anticipate the prowess of its triple 50MP rear cameras, ensuring every shot, be it wide landscapes, detailed macros, or stunning portraits, emerges in vivid clarity. The 32MP front camera will elevate your selfies, while features like 5,400mAh fast charging battery promise you’ll spend more time creating and less time tethered to a wall. Wrapped in a sophisticated glass and metal build with IP68 water and dust resistance, the X300 5G is as tough as it is sleek.

With Funtouch OS 14 layered on Android 14, seamless connectivity from 5G to Wi-Fi 7, and blazing fast charging, Vivo will set a new benchmark. The X300 5G will not just join the flagship league, it will raise the bar for what you expect from your next smartphone.