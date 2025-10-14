Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 14 October 2025

Vivo X300 5G

Vivo X300 5G is a Android 14 phone, speculated price is Rs 54,990 in India with 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Processor and 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹54,990 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo X300 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Vivo X300 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 54,990 . This is the Vivo X300 5G base model with 128GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage. Market Status of Vivo X300 5G is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Vivo X300 5G Expected Key Specs

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

RAM

8GB/12GB/16GB

Rear Camera

50MP + 50MP + 50MP

Internal Memory

128GB/256GB/512GB

Vivo X300 5g Summary

The Vivo X300 5G will soon capture your imagination as it lands on Indian shores. When it debuts on October 14, 2025, this flagship marvel will likely redefine what’s possible in a premium smartphone. Picture yourself engrossed in its expansive 6.78 inch AMOLED display, where each frame is rendered with breathtaking colour and buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rates. The cutting edge MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor will empower every gaming session and photo edit with enviable speed.

Photography aficionados will anticipate the prowess of its triple 50MP rear cameras, ensuring every shot, be it wide landscapes, detailed macros, or stunning portraits, emerges in vivid clarity. The 32MP front camera will elevate your selfies, while features like 5,400mAh fast charging battery promise you’ll spend more time creating and less time tethered to a wall. Wrapped in a sophisticated glass and metal build with IP68 water and dust resistance, the X300 5G is as tough as it is sleek.

With Funtouch OS 14 layered on Android 14, seamless connectivity from 5G to Wi-Fi 7, and blazing fast charging, Vivo will set a new benchmark. The X300 5G will not just join the flagship league, it will raise the bar for what you expect from your next smartphone.

 

Vivo X300 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    120W fast charging

  • Capacity

    5400mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 50MP + 50MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    32MP

  • Build Material

    Glass and Metal body

  • Water Resistance

    IP68 rating

  • Screen Size

    6.78-inch

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10+

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Operating System

    Android 14

  • Model

    X300 5G

  • Launch Date

    October 14, 2025

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 14

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Network Support

    5G

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • RAM

    8GB/12GB/16GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    128GB/256GB/512GB

