Vivo Y12g 64gb Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y12G 64GB Vivo Y12G 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y12G 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y12G 64GB now with free delivery.