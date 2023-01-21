 Vivo Y12g 64gb Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y12G 64GB

    Vivo Y12G 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y12G 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y12G 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36450/heroimage/146582-v1-vivo-y12g-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36450/images/Design/146582-v1-vivo-y12g-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36450/images/Design/146582-v1-vivo-y12g-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36450/images/Design/146582-v1-vivo-y12g-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36450/images/Design/146582-v1-vivo-y12g-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,990
    64 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Vivo Y12g 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • Single
    Design
    • 164.4 mm
    • Phantom Black, Glacier Blue
    • 191 grams
    • 76.3 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    Display
    • 81.57 %
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 89 %
    • 20:9
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Y12G 64GB
    • August 24, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.17 W/kg, Body: 0.40 W/kg
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 3 GB
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Vivo Y12g 64gb