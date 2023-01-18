 Vivo Y16 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y16

    Vivo Y16

    Vivo Y16 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y16 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y16 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38006/heroimage/151952-v4-vivo-y16-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38006/images/Design/151952-v4-vivo-y16-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38006/images/Design/151952-v4-vivo-y16-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38006/images/Design/151952-v4-vivo-y16-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38006/images/Design/151952-v4-vivo-y16-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    32 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    32 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,499 M.R.P. ₹15,999
    Buy Now

    Vivo Y16 Price in India

    Vivo Y16 price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y16 is Rs.12,499 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y16 price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y16 is Rs.12,499 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y16 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 163.9 mm
    • 183 grams
    • Stellar Black, Drizzling Gold
    • 8.1 mm
    • 75.5 mm
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 82.69 %
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • vivo
    • Android v12
    • No
    • September 28, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Y16
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • 12 nm
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Side
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo Y16