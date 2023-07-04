 Vivo Y21l Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y21L

Vivo Y21L is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y21L from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y21L now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹6,999
16 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
5 MP
2 MP
2000 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1 GB
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 7,400
Buy Now

Vivo Y21L Price in India

Vivo Y21L price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Vivo Y21L is Rs.7,400 on amazon.in.

Vivo Y21L price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Vivo Y21L is Rs.7,400 on amazon.in.


Vivo Y21l Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 2000 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • F2.2
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.2
  • No
  • 2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
Design
  • 66.4 mm
  • 9.2 mm
  • 145 grams
  • White
  • 130.7 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 64.18 %
  • 218 ppi
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • No
  • 480 x 854 pixels
General
  • Y21L
  • No
  • No
  • vivo
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Funtouch OS
  • August 22, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Head: 1.062 W/kg, Body: 1.120 W/kg
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
  • 1 GB
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 306
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Yes
  • 16 GB
Vivo Videos

Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

    Vivo Y21l