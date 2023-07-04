Vivo Y21l Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y21L
Vivo Y21L (White)
₹7,400
Buy Now
Vivo Y21L price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Vivo Y21L is Rs.7,400 on amazon.in.
Vivo Y21L price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Vivo Y21L is Rs.7,400 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.