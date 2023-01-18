Vivo Y22 2022 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y22 2022 Vivo Y22 2022 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y22 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y22 2022 now with free delivery.