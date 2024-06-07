 Vivo Y36t - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
VivoY36T_Display_6.56inches(16.66cm)
VivoY36T_FrontCamera_5MP
VivoY36T_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39927/heroimage/162592-v1-vivo-y36t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY36T_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39927/heroimage/162592-v1-vivo-y36t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY36T_4
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Vivo Y36T

Vivo Y36T is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Space Black Emerald Green
128 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo Y36T Variants & Price

The price for the Vivo Y36T in India has not been announced yet.  This is the Vivo Y36T base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Space Black and Emerald Green. The status of Vivo Y36T is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.56 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

13 MP

Vivo Y36t Latest Update

Vivo Y36t Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
2
Camera

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G85

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Display

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Rear Camera

    13 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Thickness

    8.39 mm

  • Weight

    185 grams

  • Width

    75.58 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Height

    163.63 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Space Black, Emerald Green

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    84.01 %

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.64 %

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Screen Size

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Resolution

    720x1612 px (HD+)

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Custom UI

    Origin OS

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(CMOS image sensor, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Image Resolution

    4138 x 3096 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz

  • CPU

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G85

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Last updated date: 11 July 2024
Last updated date: 11 July 2024
