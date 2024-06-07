Vivo Y36t - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo Y36T is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

Vivo Y36T Variants & Price

The price for the Vivo Y36T in India has not been announced yet. This is the Vivo Y36T base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Space Black and Emerald Green. The status of Vivo Y36T is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

