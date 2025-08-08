Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Vivo Y400 5G
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 08 August 2025

Vivo Y400 5G

Vivo Y400 5G is a Android 15 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 50MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7-series (likely 7300) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Olive Green Glam White
Expected price : ₹19,999

Vivo Y400 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Vivo Y400 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 19,999 . This is the Vivo Y400 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Olive Green and Glam White. Market Status of Vivo Y400 5G is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Vivo Y400 5G Expected Key Specs

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7-series

RAM

8 GB

Rear Camera

50MP

Internal Memory

256 GB

Vivo Y400 5g Summary

The Vivo Y400 5G will target Indian consumers looking for a premium 5G experience at a truly affordable price point. Expected to launch on 08 August 2025 at a price below Rs 20,000, the Y400 5G will deliver a compelling mix of style and performance. The phone will feature a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and vivid visuals for everyday use, gaming, and streaming. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7 series processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, it will offer reliable multitasking and performance.

The Y400 5G’s camera system will include a 50MP dual rear camera setup with a Sony main sensor enabling sharp, detailed photos and a 32MP front camera ready for high quality selfies. Its large 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging will allow users to recharge quickly and enjoy long usage between charges.

The device will run on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, backed by multiple AI powered tools like AI Photo Enhance and Note Assist. Available in Olive Green and Glam White, the Vivo Y400 5G will stand out in the mid range segment, making advanced 5G connectivity accessible to budget conscious buyers in India.

 

Vivo Y400 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Quick Charging

    90W fast charging

  • Capacity

    5,500mAh

  • Front Camera

    32MP

  • Rear Camera

    50MP

  • Colours

    Olive Green, Glam White

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.67-inch

  • Model

    Y400 5G

  • Launch Date

    August 8, 2025

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 15

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7-series (likely 7300)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here’s what to expect
02 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Last updated date: 21 July 2025
