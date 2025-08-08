The price for the Vivo Y400 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 19,999 . This is the Vivo Y400 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Olive Green and Glam White. Market Status of Vivo Y400 5G is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
Samsung Galaxy M36
Vivo Y400 5g VS Samsung Galaxy M36
Oppo K13
Vivo Y400 5g VS Oppo K13
OPPO A5 Pro
Vivo Y400 5g VS Oppo A5 Pro
Realme Narzo 80 Pro
Vivo Y400 5g VS Realme Narzo 80 Pro
Vivo T4R 5G
Vivo Y400 5g VS Vivo T4r 5g
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14
Vivo Y400 5g VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14
The Vivo Y400 5G will target Indian consumers looking for a premium 5G experience at a truly affordable price point. Expected to launch on 08 August 2025 at a price below Rs 20,000, the Y400 5G will deliver a compelling mix of style and performance. The phone will feature a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and vivid visuals for everyday use, gaming, and streaming. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7 series processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, it will offer reliable multitasking and performance.
The Y400 5G’s camera system will include a 50MP dual rear camera setup with a Sony main sensor enabling sharp, detailed photos and a 32MP front camera ready for high quality selfies. Its large 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging will allow users to recharge quickly and enjoy long usage between charges.
The device will run on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, backed by multiple AI powered tools like AI Photo Enhance and Note Assist. Available in Olive Green and Glam White, the Vivo Y400 5G will stand out in the mid range segment, making advanced 5G connectivity accessible to budget conscious buyers in India.
