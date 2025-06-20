Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
VivoY400Pro_FrontCamera_32MP
VivoY400Pro_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/vivo-y400-pro/heroimage/vivo-y400-pro-5g.jpg_VivoY400Pro_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/vivo-y400-pro/heroimage/vivo-y400-pro-5g.jpg_VivoY400Pro_3
Release date : 20 June 2025

Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo Y400 Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y400 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y400 Pro now with free delivery.
Black Ocean Blue Titanium White

Vivo Y400 Pro Price in India and other variants

Vivo Y400 Pro price starts at ₹23,999 and goes upto ₹26,999. Vivo Y400 Pro is available in 8 options. Market Status of Vivo Y400 Pro is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹23,999 20% OFF Nebula Purple
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹24,999 7% OFF Nebula Purple
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹24,999 7% OFF Freestyle White
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹24,999 7% OFF Fest Gold
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,999 19% OFF Freestyle White
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹26,999 7% OFF Freestyle White
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹26,999 7% OFF Nebula Purple
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹26,999 7% OFF Fest Gold
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Vivo Y400 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
Mediatek Dimensity 7300 (4 nm)

Delivers exceptional multitasking and gaming performance with enhanced efficiency and thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 2MP Rear, 32MP Front

Captures stunning photos in low light, supports 4K video recording, and elevates social media content with vibrant details.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8GB + UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB

Ensures rapid app loading, seamless multitasking, and quick file access, ideal for gaming and multitasking.

display
Display
6.77 inches Color AMOLED, 120Hz

Offers vivid colors and smooth scrolling, bright visibility under sunlight, perfect for immersive viewing experiences.

battery
Battery
5500 mAh with 90W Fast Charging

Provides long-lasting power for heavy usage and rapid recharging for continuous usage without downtime.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking performance, exceptional camera capabilities, and a vivid display.

Vivo Y400 Pro Summary

The Vivo Y400 Pro was launched in India on June 20, 2025. It featured a large 6.77 inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen offered bright and clear visuals with up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

 

The phone was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM. It came with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The Y400 Pro had a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offered a 32MP front camera capable of recording 4K videos.

 

Running on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, the phone packed a large 5,500mAh battery with fast 90W charging support. It also had an in-display fingerprint sensor and was rated IP65 for dust and splash resistance.

 

The Vivo Y400 Pro included useful AI features like Circle-to-Search and AI Note Assist to improve user experience. It was available in three colours: Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple.

 

The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage was priced at Rs 24,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant cost Rs 26,999. The phone went on sale starting June 27, 2025, through Vivo’s official channels and major online retailers.

Vivo Y400 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 90W Fast Charging

  • Video Recording

    4K, 1080p

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Colours

    Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium, White

  • Weight

    182 gram

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Height

     163.72 mm

  • Dimensions

    75 x 163.72 x 7.49 mm

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Thickness

    7.49 mm

  • Pixel Density

    388 PPI

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    88.8%

  • Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2392

  • Display Type

    Color AMOLED Screen (1B Colors)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    Vivo

  • Model

    Y400 Pro

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 15

  • Launch Date

    June 20, 2025

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n38/n40/n41 (2535–2655 MHz)/n77/n78

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • GPS

    GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Navic

  • Network Support

    3G, 4G, 5G

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n38/n40/n41 (2535–2655 MHz)/n77/n78

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, with wifi-hotspot

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Processor

    Mediatek Dimensity 7300

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, In Display

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Upto 8 GB Extra Virtual RAM

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Related Products

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
₹24,990
Check Details
Vivo Y400 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Check Details
Vivo Y400 Pro VS Oppo K13 Turbo
13% OFF

Realme 15 5G
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:₹29,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y400 Pro VS Realme 15 5g
21% OFF

OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹25,999 Original price:₹32,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y400 Pro VS Oppo F29 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro
₹23,990
Check Details
Vivo Y400 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Realme 14 Pro
  • Pearl White
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
₹23,979
Check Details
Vivo Y400 Pro VS Realme 14 Pro
Latest Mobile Phones

Related Mobile News

Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here’s what to expect
02 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo Y400 Pro

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Vivo Y400 Pro
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender