The Vivo Y400 Pro was launched in India on June 20, 2025. It featured a large 6.77 inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen offered bright and clear visuals with up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

The phone was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM. It came with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The Y400 Pro had a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offered a 32MP front camera capable of recording 4K videos.

Running on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, the phone packed a large 5,500mAh battery with fast 90W charging support. It also had an in-display fingerprint sensor and was rated IP65 for dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo Y400 Pro included useful AI features like Circle-to-Search and AI Note Assist to improve user experience. It was available in three colours: Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple.

The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage was priced at Rs 24,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant cost Rs 26,999. The phone went on sale starting June 27, 2025, through Vivo’s official channels and major online retailers.