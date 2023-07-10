 Vivo Y53s 4g Price in India (10 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y53s 4G

Vivo Y53s 4G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 19,490 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y53s 4G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y53s 4G now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 10 July 2023
Key Specs
₹19,490
128 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
₹ 18,800 M.R.P. ₹22,990
Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 219 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo Y53s 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W: 70 % in 66 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • F1.79
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.0
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 8.3 mm
  • 190 grams
  • 75.4 mm
  • 164 mm
  • Deep Sea Blue, Fantastic Rainbow
Display
  • 84.53 %
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90.61 %
  • 401 ppi
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Funtouch OS
  • Android v11
  • Y53s 4G
  • vivo
  • August 9, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.68 W/kg, Body: 0.49 W/kg
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • MediaTek Helio G80
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
    Vivo Y53s 4g