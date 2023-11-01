 Vivo Y81 4gb Ram Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y81 4GB RAM

Vivo Y81 4GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 15,000 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P22 Processor , 3260 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y81 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y81 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹15,000
32 GB
6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
MediaTek Helio P22
13 MP
5 MP
3260 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Vivo Y81 4GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y81 4GB RAM in India is Rs. 15,000.  This is the Vivo Y81 4GB RAM base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo Y81 4GB RAM in India is Rs. 15,000.  This is the Vivo Y81 4GB RAM base model with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Gold.

Vivo Y81 4GB RAM

(4 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Gold
Vivo Y81 4gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 3260 mAh
  • 13 MP
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • MediaTek Helio P22
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 3260 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • 155 mm
  • 7.7 mm
  • 148 grams
  • Black, Gold
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 82.66 %
  • Yes with notch
  • 270 ppi
  • 88 %
  • 19:9
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • September 28, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 1.014 W/kg, Body: 0.445 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • 4 GB
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Sensors
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
    Vivo Y81 4gb Ram