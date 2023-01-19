 Vox Mobile Kick K4 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    VOX Mobile Kick K4

    VOX Mobile Kick K4 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 2,499 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VOX Mobile Kick K4 from HT Tech. Buy VOX Mobile Kick K4 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹2,499
    512 MB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Single core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    3.2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Vox Mobile Kick K4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3.2 MP
    • 1400 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Battery
    • 1400 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 63.7 mm
    • 125 mm
    • 10.6 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • TFT
    • 233 ppi
    • 57.14 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Kick K4
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 12, 2014 (Official)
    • VOX Mobile
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • USB 2.0, microUSB
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • USB 2.0, microUSB
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v2.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-400
    • Single core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • 256 MB
    • Spreadtrum SC7715
    Smart TV Features
    • 3.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 512 MB
    Vox Mobile Kick K4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Vox Mobile Kick K4 in India?

    Vox Mobile Kick K4 price in India at 2,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3.2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7715; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Vox Mobile Kick K4?

    How many colors are available in Vox Mobile Kick K4?

    What is the Vox Mobile Kick K4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Vox Mobile Kick K4 Waterproof?

