Latest Tech News Wearables Lowest ever prices on the best-selling headphones! Up to 75% off on Amazon Diwali Deals

Lowest ever prices on the best-selling headphones! Up to 75% off on Amazon Diwali Deals

Unbeatable sound meets unbelievable prices! Grab the best-selling headphones at up to 75% off during Amazon Diwali Deals. Limited-time offers, don’t miss out!

By: AISHWARYA FARASWAL
| Updated on: Oct 16 2025, 13:37 IST
best selling headphones
Check out the top deals with the lowest prices on best-selling headphones on Amazon Sale

Products included in this article

46% OFF
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
(2,263)
Discounted price:₹13,490 Original price:₹24,990
Buy now 67% OFF
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)
(37,442)
Discounted price:₹1,999 Original price:₹5,999
Buy now 72% OFF
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro,Touch/Swipe Controls,Dolby Audio,80Hrs Battery,2Mics Enx,Fast Charge,App Support,Dual Pair,Bluetooth Headphones,Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Mic (Silver Frost)
(1,850)
Discounted price:₹2,499 Original price:₹8,990
Buy now 32% OFF
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Black
(11,179)
Discounted price:₹18,999 Original price:₹27,900
Buy now 72% OFF
Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Calm Beige)
(2,384)
Discounted price:₹1,699 Original price:₹5,999
Buy now 40% OFF
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
(14,501)
Discounted price:₹8,999 Original price:₹14,999
Buy now 67% OFF
Portronics Muffs M2 Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Upto 40 Hrs Playtime, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, AUX 3.5mm, Powerful Bass, Laptop & PC Support, Type C Charging Port, Foldable Design(Black)
(872)
Discounted price:₹819 Original price:₹2,499
Buy now

Get ready to turn up the volume this festive season! Amazon Diwali Deals are bringing massive discounts on top-rated headphones, with prices dropping by up to 75%. From crystal-clear sound and booming bass to wireless freedom and noise cancellation, these best-selling headphones promise an unbeatable listening experience.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black 4.3/5 ₹ 13,490
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black) 3.6/5 ₹ 1,999
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro,Touch/Swipe Controls,Dolby Audio,80Hrs Battery,2Mics Enx,Fast Charge,App Support,Dual Pair,Bluetooth Headphones,Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Mic (Silver Frost) 4.2/5 ₹ 2,499
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Black 4.4/5 ₹ 18,999
Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Calm Beige) 3.7/5 ₹ 1,699
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) 4.3/5 ₹ 8,999
Portronics Muffs M2 Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Upto 40 Hrs Playtime, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, AUX 3.5mm, Powerful Bass, Laptop & PC Support, Type C Charging Port, Foldable Design(Black) 3.9/5 ₹ 819

You'll find everything from premium brands to budget-friendly options, all at their lowest-ever prices! Perfect for music lovers, gamers, and binge-watchers, this is your chance to grab high-quality headphones without burning a hole in your pocket.

So, if you've been eyeing that pair of wireless earbuds or over-ear headphones, now's the time to make it yours. Shop before stocks run out and make this Diwali sound as good as it feels!

Sony headphones at up to 60% off on Amazon deals

Grab your favourite Sony headphones at up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals! Known for their powerful bass, crisp sound, and premium comfort, Sony's best-selling headphones are now available at unbeatable prices. From wireless Bluetooth models to noise-cancelling options, there's something for every music lover.

Don't miss these Amazon Diwali deals—perfect for upgrading your audio experience or gifting a loved one. Shop now on Amazon Sale and bring home top-quality headphones, earbuds, and earphones at the best prices!

B0CWVX1GNX-1
B0FCLPQG26-1
B0BS1RT9S2-1
B09XS7JWHH-1
B0863TXGM3-1
B0F3PQHWTZ-1

JBL headphones at up to 65% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

Turn up the sound this festive season with JBL headphones available at up to 65% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale! Known for their deep bass, clear vocals, and stylish design, JBL's best-selling headphones, earbuds, and earphones deliver an unmatched listening experience.

Whether you love wireless convenience or wired clarity, these Amazon deals have it all. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals, grab your favourite pair now and enjoy premium sound at the lowest prices of the season!

B0CKHYTT2G-2
B09CYX92NB-2
B08QTYYNDN-2
B0DWT9XPLS-2
B0D44L7TFD-2
B07DFYSGS3-2
B0CHMN4KVN-2

boAt headphones at up to 70% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Make your music moments louder and clearer with boAt headphones, now available at up to 70% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! Known for their punchy bass, trendy designs, and long-lasting comfort, boAt's best-selling headphones, earbuds, and earphones are a perfect pick for every music lover.

These Amazon Diwali deals bring you the best sound at unbelievable prices. Don't wait, grab your favourite boAt audio gear from the Amazon Sale before stocks run out and enjoy powerful sound all day long!

B0DV5JTG17-3
B0FC2Y8XYF-3
B0F7LY85KB-3
B0DGTSRX3R-3
B0FG2QDFD7-3
B09QL3NQHX-3

Bose headphones at up to 30% off on Amazon Sale

Experience premium sound with Bose headphones, now at up to 30% off during the Amazon Sale! Renowned for their superior noise cancellation, crystal-clear audio, and unmatched comfort, Bose's best-selling headphones, earbuds, and earphones deliver an exceptional listening experience.

Perfect for music, calls, or travel, these Amazon Diwali deals let you enjoy high-quality sound at great prices. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals, grab your pair now and elevate your audio game this festive season!

B0CCZ26B5V-4
B0CCZ1L489-4
B0CCZ1HQ39-4
B0D4Z9BZV2-4
B0DX2LNZ68-4

Noise headphones at up to 65% discount on Amazon Diwali Deals

Enjoy immersive sound with Noise headphones, now at up to 65% off during the Amazon Diwali Deals! Known for crisp audio, deep bass, and sleek designs, Noise's best-selling headphones, earbuds, and earphones are perfect for music lovers and daily commuters alike.

With Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals, you can grab premium-quality audio at unbeatable prices. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your listening experience, shop now on Amazon Sale and bring home your favourite Noise headphones before the festive stocks run out!

B0CY1PL36Q-5
B0CY1Z6WGN-5
B0DGV6TB8D-5
B0F8HQVBQB-5
B0DG5ZVDJX-5

Marshall headphones at up to 40% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Rock your music world with Marshall headphones, now at up to 40% off! Known for iconic design, powerful sound, and deep bass, Marshall's best-selling headphones, earbuds, and earphones deliver an unmatched audio experience. Grab these Amazon Diwali Deals and enjoy premium sound at festive prices.

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it's the perfect time to own a pair of Marshall headphones or gift one to a music lover. Don't wait, shop now on Amazon Sale before stocks run out!

B08KHT2HDT-6
B0D1VH7WMX-6
B0DFDT1TWC-6
B0D1VN2VB7-6
B0D5CZQ31M-6

Portronics headphones at up to 70% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Upgrade your audio experience with Portronics headphones, now at up to 70% off on Amazon Sale 2025! Known for clear sound, powerful bass, and comfortable designs, Portronics' best-selling headphones, earbuds, and earphones are perfect for music lovers on the go.

Don't miss these Amazon Diwali Deals and Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals, grab top-quality audio at unbeatable festive prices. Shop now and enjoy immersive sound, stylish design, and long-lasting comfort with your favourite Portronics headphones before the sale ends!

B0C4HBW653-7
B0DCFTMCN8-7
B0FMFMXYYM-7
B0DCFTMCN8-7
B0C4HDNDGN-7

Similar stories for you

Best gaming laptops starting at 56990 from HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, top deals covered

Price drop on MacBooks to match your budget during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 19% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Elevate your style with the best smartwatches for women with advanced features and tech

FAQs on headphones

What are the different types of headphones available?

You can choose from over-ear, on-ear, in-ear, and true wireless headphones based on comfort and use.

Which headphones are best for gaming or movies?

Over-ear or noise-cancelling headphones with surround sound deliver the best immersive experience.

How long does a wireless headphone battery last?

Most wireless headphones offer 20–40 hours of playback, while earbuds give around 5–10 hours per charge.

Are Bluetooth headphones good for calls?

Yes, most Bluetooth headphones come with built-in mics and noise reduction for clearer calls.

Can headphones connect to multiple devices?

Some Bluetooth headphones support multipoint connectivity, allowing you to switch between two devices easily.
View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 13:37 IST
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation early amazon prime day offer: great deal on samsung galaxy watch 5; buy it for $199 apple reportedly planning to launch smart ar glasses with microled technology by 2026 dyson ontrac headphones launched in india at rs. 44900: check features, availability and more apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work japan’s solution for the lost apple airpods problem is a vacuum cleaner apple smart ring coming! 'iring' development hits rush stage after samsung announcement samsung galaxy watch 7 series launched: check features, price, availability and more vivo watch gt with 21 day battery life and e-sim support launched: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets