    Maxima Max Pro Sky launched; Feature packed smartwatch priced at 1799

    Maxima has launched its latest smartwatch, Maxima Max Pro Sky, loaded with health tracking features. Check out the price, specs and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 02 2023, 15:59 IST
    Maxima Max Pro Sky
    Maxima Max Pro Sky features a unique personalized QR code option. (Maxima)

    Since the 90s, Maxima has been a household name famous for its affordable yet durable watches. Since then, the brand has forayed into the smartwatch segment to keep up with the times and Maxima has now announced the launch of its latest smartwatch – Maxima Max Pro Sky. Maxima already has a lot of smartwatches under its belt and this latest offering is targeted towards the budget consumer.

    At launch, Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima said, “The very creative and professional team at Maxima has always been fervently dedicated towards leveraging the best-in-the-market technologies to introduce top quality smart watches which are loaded with advanced features.”

    Check out the price, specs and features of the Maxima Max Pro Sky smartwatch.

    Maxima Max Pro Sky smartwatch: Features

    One of the standout features of the Maxima Max Pro Sky is the ability to set screen lock with password and options to create personalized QR codes. This feature enables consumers to add their business, payment, contacts and QR codes directly to the watch and they can use them anywhere.

    The Maxima Max Pro Sky smartwatch features a 1.85-inch HD display and offers a resolution of 240x280 pixels. The smartwatch comes equipped with an always-on display feature too. The smartwatch features advanced Bluetooth calling with a high-definition speaker and mic, and has options to add contacts, recent call logs, dial pads and more.

    In terms of customization, the Maxima Max Pro Sky comes loaded with 150+ cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch has an array of essential trackers such as drinking and sedentary reminders, Heart Rate Sensor, Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep and stress monitoring features. Multiple sports modes such as Walk, Run. Cycle, Climb, Rugby, Basketball, Football are also provided.

    Other features of the Maxima Max Pro Sky include weather updates, three menu styles, split screen, and many other features. It also comes with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice assistance and in-built mic and speaker.

    Maxima Max Pro Sky has IP67 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain.

    Maxima Max Pro Sky smartwatch: Pricing and Availability

    Maxima Max Pro Sky smartwatch has been launched and is available for purchase at a price tag of Rs. 1799.

    Maxima Max Pro Sky is available in multiple colour options - Midnight Black, Gold Black, Gold Peach, Army Green, Silver Blue.

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 15:44 IST
