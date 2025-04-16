Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News AI adds human-like conversation capabilities on earbuds

Mivi has introduced an AI platform with memory features, offering users human-like conversations and personalised experiences through the new Mivi AI Buds.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 16 2025, 16:34 IST
Mivi AI Buds
Mivi has introduced Mivi AI and AI Buds to offer voice-based, memory-enabled conversational experiences. (Mivi)

Mivi unveiled its artificial intelligence-powered platform called Mivi AI, along with the AI-enabled Mivi buds. The company claims that Mivi AI offers the world's first human-like AI, capable of interacting with users in a conversational manner. The goal is to create a more user-centric experience by integrating technology into daily life.

In a video shared on the official YouTube channel where Mivi AI goes beyond answering simple queries. It engages in contextual conversations, recognises emotions, and remembers past interactions to build more meaningful exchanges. The AI has been designed using custom-built models, fine-tuned from open-source frontier models. Users can access Mivi AI through the new Mivi AI Buds, which offer seamless, on-the-go interactions. To activate the AI, users need only say, “Hi Mivi.”

Mivi AI, developed entirely in India, utilises advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) for reasoning. It features a personalised conversation engine, which retains details from past conversations to understand user preferences. This allows the AI to create a personalised user experience, responding according to individual likes and dislikes. Additionally, Mivi AI can return to previous topics even when a conversation shifts to something new.

Three Core Technologies Behind Mivi AI

The AI incorporates three core technologies for human-like interactions. First, Natural Language Processing (NLP) allows the AI to understand, interpret, and generate human-like language. Second, emotional intelligence enables Mivi AI to detect and respond to the emotional tone of a conversation. Lastly, contextual awareness allows the AI to remember past interactions and understand the broader context of a conversation.

Mivi AI Buds and Future Availability

Mivi AI will be available through the Mivi AI Buds, which allow users to activate the AI with the “Hey Mivi” command. The buds come with specialised ‘Avatars', each focusing on a specific area of expertise, offering detailed conversations on various topics. The price and availability of the Mivi AI Buds in India have not been disclosed yet.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 16:34 IST
