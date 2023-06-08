Home Wearables News AI on your wrist! Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2 smartwatch launched priced at Rs. 1999

Maxima has launched its latest smartwatch, Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2 that touts AI power. Check out the price, specs, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 08 2023, 14:06 IST
Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2 is the latest smartwatch launched by Maxima.
Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2 is the latest smartwatch launched by Maxima. (Maxima)

Maxima has recently forayed into the smartwatch segment and the company has now announced the launch of the Maxima Pro Turbo 2. According to Maxima, the Max Pro Turbo 2 is designed to cater to the tech-savvy and fashion-forward contemporary youth. This latest smartwatch is targeted at the budget consumer.

Check out the price, specs, and features of the Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2 smartwatch.

Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2 smartwatch: Features

The Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2 is an affordable smartwatch that features a 1.96-inch Ultra HD display housed in a premium metallic design with an active rotating crown for navigating through menus and functions. Max Pro Turbo 2 features one-tap Bluetooth calling, allowing you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist.

The watch also gets personalized QR code features through which users can share their contact information or social media profiles with others. Max Pro Turbo 2 also offers Hindi UI support, catering to the needs of Hindi-speaking users. It also features a built-in AI voice assistant that assists in tasks like setting up reminders, checking the weather, and more.

In terms of customization, the Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2 comes loaded with 100 watch faces. The smartwatch has an array of essential trackers Heart Rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring features. It also comes with 100+ sports modes to track activities.

The smartwatch also features ambiance sound detection technology and adapts audio settings based on your surroundings for an optimized audio experience.

Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2 smartwatch: Pricing and Availability

Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2 smartwatch has been launched and is available for purchase on all leading retail stores and the Maxima website at a price of Rs. 1999.

First Published Date: 08 Jun, 14:06 IST
