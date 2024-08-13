 AirPods Pro gets new iOS 18 features with latest update: Head gestures, Voice Isolation and everything you need to know | Wearables News
Apple AirPods Pro 2 latest beta firmware can be installed via any iPhone running iOS 18 beta.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 13 2024, 07:47 IST
Apple AirPods Pro 2's new features were first announced by the company at WWDC 2024 in June. (HT Tech)

Apple has rolled out beta updates for a range of its devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch and others. Along with these, the tech giant has also released a new beta firmware update for Apple AirPods Pro 2. The new beta firmware is available for AirPods Pro 2 including both USB-C and Lightning versions. Since the unveiling of the new features in June, this the third firmware update for AirPods Pro 2. It has a build number of 7A5266c, up from 7A5244b, and it comes with a few new features that are coming to AirPods Pro 2 along with the iOS 18. As mentioned earlier, the new update for Apple AirPods Pro 2 is beta firmware and to install it, you will be needing a device running iOS 18 beta. The stable version of the update won't be available until next month. As spotted by MacRumors, here are the new features that AirPods Pro 2 got with the new beta firmware.

Voice Isolation

With the latest beta firmware for AirPods Pro 2, Apple is adding a new Voice Isolation feature. As the name suggests, the new feature will allow Apple AirPods Pro to reduce background sounds in order to make it easier for you to hear.

Personalised Spatial Audio

Apple AirPods Pro 2 also gets Personalised Spatial Audio feature with the new beta firmware. Specific to gaming, the feature allows game developers to incorporate spatial audio for more immersive audio experiences in their games.

Head Gestures

After installing the latest firmware, Apple AirPods Pro 2 users can shake or nod their head to control Siri. This will help users to interact with Siri and perform various functions in a situation where they can't speak or reach their phone. For example, users will be able to answer a call in a crowded space with just a nod of their head without taking the iPhone out.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 07:47 IST
