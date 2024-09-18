 Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch with ChatGPT 4 and military-grade durability now available for pre order in India- Details | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch with ChatGPT 4 and military-grade durability now available for pre order in India- Details

Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch with ChatGPT 4 and military-grade durability now available for pre order in India- Details

Amazfit has launched the T-Rex 3 smartwatch in India, featuring ChatGPT AI, rugged design, and advanced fitness tracking. Here’s what Amazfit has more to offer.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 18:41 IST
Icon
Amazfit Active Edge smartwatch unveiled! Keep track of your active lifestyle
Amazfit T-Rex 3 with Chat GPT 4 integration and military-grade durability smartwatch pre-orders begin in India- All details
1/5 1. Bold and Distinctive Design: The Amazfit Active Edge smartwatch stands out with its bold and distinctive design, combining rugged durability with urban streetwear fashion. Crafted to endure the challenges of an active lifestyle, it offers resistance against bumps and scrapes, making it the perfect companion for those who lead spirited and active lives. 
image caption
2/5 2. Seamless Integration with Lifestyle: With its vibrant dual-color design and unique translucent strap, the Active Edge seamlessly blends with any outfit, mood, or occasion. Whether you're hitting the gym, exploring the outdoors, or enjoying a day at the beach, this smartwatch is designed to complement your style while providing the functionality you need.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 3. Robust Features for Active Living: The Active Edge is not just about style; it's packed with features to support your active lifestyle. With a water-resistant grade of 10 ATM, it can withstand various activities, including workouts, skate park sessions, and beach getaways. Plus, its impressive battery life of up to 16 days ensures uninterrupted use, keeping up with your routine effortlessly.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 4. Advanced Health and Fitness Tracking: Equipped with integrated GPS and an AI Health Coach tailored for gym workouts, outdoor activities, and exercises, the Active Edge redefines the essence of a companion for an active lifestyle. It supports five satellite systems for accurate GPS tracking, enables custom training templates, and facilitates sharing data with popular fitness communities and apps.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 5. Accessible Availability and Competitive Pricing: Scheduled for launch on February 27, 2024, the Amazfit Active Edge will be available in India at a competitive launch price of Rs. 12,999. Customers can purchase it through various channels, including Amazon, the official Amazfit website, and authorized retail partners across the country, ensuring accessibility for all enthusiasts of stylish and functional smart wearables.  (Amazon)
Amazfit T-Rex 3 with Chat GPT 4 integration and military-grade durability smartwatch pre-orders begin in India- All details
icon View all Images
Amazfit T-Rex 3 comes in Onyx colour and is priced at Rs. 19,999 in the India. (Amazfit)

Amazfit has launched the T-Rex 3 smartwatch in India. This new model combines rugged design with advanced technology, making it suitable for various conditions and activities, including submersion up to 100 metres.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Smartwatch: Price and Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 will be available for Rs. 19,999 in India. Starting September 27, it will be available for purchase on Amazon and the Amazfit India website. A new Lava colour variant is also set to launch in October.

B0DCZ9PRCP-1

Also read: Google Photos adds new image flipping feature: Here's how it works

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Smartwatch: Specifications and Features

Amazfit T-Rex 3 features a circular 1.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 480×480 pixels. The screen offers a peak brightness of 2000 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartwatch adheres to MIL-STD-810G military standards for durability and is waterproof to a depth of 10 ATM. It includes a stainless steel bezel and a polymer frame.

Designed to operate in temperatures from -30°C to 70°C, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 comes equipped with GPS connectivity, making it suitable for various outdoor and adventure sports. It supports over 177 sports modes and can automatically recognize 25 strength training exercises. Fitness tracking is enhanced with Zepp Coach and PeakBeats features.

Also read: Lebanon Pager Explosions: How outdated tech became a deadly weapon in Beirut

Additional sensors include a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, stress monitor, sleep tracker, breathing monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. The watch also integrates a gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric pressure sensor, and temperature sensor.

The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 4 and features voice command functionality via Zepp Flow, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. It is compatible with devices running Android 7.0 or iOS 14.0 and offers 26GB of internal storage.

Also read: Infinix Zero 40 5G launched in India with 108MP camera, GoPro integration: Check price, specs

Amazfit T-Rex 3 supports offline navigation with GPS, allowing users to navigate areas without internet access. The smartwatch provides turn-by-turn directions even in remote locations.

Powered by a 700mAh battery, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 can last up to 27 days on a single charge with normal use and up to 13 days with more intensive usage. In battery-saver mode, the watch can extend its battery life to 40 days.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 18:39 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation apple stores let users try on airpods again in sign of normalcy top 10 smartwatches for kids: fun and safety in one device oneplus nord buds 3 launched in india at 2,299: know what it has to offer apple watch series 10 vs series 9: 5 reasons to upgrade to new-generation apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work what is a smart ring and how exactly does it work? 9 trendiest smart watches for boys under rs. 1000 fire-boltt ropes in virat kohli as brand ambassador boat launching india’s most affordable smart ring on july 20: here’s everything about the boat smart ring active
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free
ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Refrigerator

Savings Alert! LG to Samsung, Amazon roles out big discounts on these top 5 refrigerators
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets