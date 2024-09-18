Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch with ChatGPT 4 and military-grade durability now available for pre order in India- Details

Amazfit has launched the T-Rex 3 smartwatch in India. This new model combines rugged design with advanced technology, making it suitable for various conditions and activities, including submersion up to 100 metres.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Smartwatch: Price and Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 will be available for Rs. 19,999 in India. Starting September 27, it will be available for purchase on Amazon and the Amazfit India website. A new Lava colour variant is also set to launch in October.

B0DCZ9PRCP-1

Also read: Google Photos adds new image flipping feature: Here's how it works

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Smartwatch: Specifications and Features

Amazfit T-Rex 3 features a circular 1.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 480×480 pixels. The screen offers a peak brightness of 2000 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartwatch adheres to MIL-STD-810G military standards for durability and is waterproof to a depth of 10 ATM. It includes a stainless steel bezel and a polymer frame.

Designed to operate in temperatures from -30°C to 70°C, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 comes equipped with GPS connectivity, making it suitable for various outdoor and adventure sports. It supports over 177 sports modes and can automatically recognize 25 strength training exercises. Fitness tracking is enhanced with Zepp Coach and PeakBeats features.

Also read: Lebanon Pager Explosions: How outdated tech became a deadly weapon in Beirut

Additional sensors include a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, stress monitor, sleep tracker, breathing monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. The watch also integrates a gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric pressure sensor, and temperature sensor.

The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 4 and features voice command functionality via Zepp Flow, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. It is compatible with devices running Android 7.0 or iOS 14.0 and offers 26GB of internal storage.

Also read: Infinix Zero 40 5G launched in India with 108MP camera, GoPro integration: Check price, specs

Amazfit T-Rex 3 supports offline navigation with GPS, allowing users to navigate areas without internet access. The smartwatch provides turn-by-turn directions even in remote locations.

Powered by a 700mAh battery, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 can last up to 27 days on a single charge with normal use and up to 13 days with more intensive usage. In battery-saver mode, the watch can extend its battery life to 40 days.