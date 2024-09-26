 Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: OnePlus Watch 2R, Apple Watch Series 9, and other top 5 smartwatches to buy | Wearables News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: OnePlus Watch 2R, Apple Watch Series 9, and other top 5 smartwatches to buy

Here’s the list of the top 5 smartwatches at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Sep 26 2024
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Top 5 deals on smartwatches you can’t miss
Get the OnePlus Watch 2R, Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and other smartwatches at a reasonable price during the Amazon sale. (Apple)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Looking for a feature-filled smartwatch to keep your health and fitness in check? Then now is the perfect time to get one, as the biggest Amazon Festival sale has started. While, the sale is currently live for Amazon Prime members, however, on September 27, everyone can take advantage of huge deals and discounts on products across several categories and brands.

To find you with right smartwatch options, we have curated a list top 5 smartphones with advanced features and brands including Apple, OnePlus, Amazfit, and others. Know which smartwatch you should consider buying during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Top 5 smartwatches

Amazfit Active Edge: If you are adventurous and a fitness enthusiast, then this smartwatch could be the right choice for you. The Amazfit Active Edge comes with a rugged design to withstand the bumps and scrapes. The smartwatch is integrated with the Zepp which provides a personalised training experience with AI. The smartwatch offers up to 16 days of battery, making it a perfect travel buddy. Now, the smartwatch will be available at a sale price of Rs. 4799.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes with several advanced features, making health and fitness tracking seamless. The smartwatch offers features such as contactless payments via Samsung Wallet, blood pressure and ECG monitoring, sleep tracking, customized HR zones, and more. During the Amazon sale, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will be available for Rs.19399, including bank offers.

OnePlus Watch 2R: This is the newly launched smartwatch that comes with several health and fitness tracking features. The OnePlus Watch 2R is powered by Snapdragon W5 along with BES2700 dual chipsets. It also provides 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It offers features such as sleep tracking, stress monitoring, heart rate monitoring, heart rate warning, and more. The OnePlus Watch 2R will be available at a discounted price of Rs.12999 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 9: The next smartwatch in the list is the Apple Watch Series 9, which will be available at a huge discount price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The smartwatch is powered by the S9 chip to provide users with advanced health, safety and activity features. Users can track blood oxygen, ECG levels, deep sleep, and much more right from their wrist.

Amazfit Active: Another feature-filled smartwatch which buyers should consider is the Amazfit Active which comes with a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display, AI-powered Zepp coach,24-hour health monitoring features, and much more. Additinally, the smartwatch will be available at a sale price of Rs.4799 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

 

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 13:14 IST
