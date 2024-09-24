Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: The most awaited time of the year is almost here when the biggest e-commerce giants including Amazon and Flipkart will commence their festival sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will kickstart on September 27, 2024, during which several electronic products will be available at a huge discount. In the coming days, Amazon will reveal discounts and prices for products including wearables, smartphones, home appliances, and others. Check out the biggest deals coming to premium TWS earbuds from top brands such as Sony, JBL, OnePlus, and others

Top deals on TWS earbuds during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

Boat Nirvana Ivy: This is Boat's premium segment TWS earbuds that come with some advanced features. The Boat Nirvana Ivy comes with 50 dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) helps reduce background noise. It offers 360 degree Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking and up to 50 hours of playtime. Now during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the earbuds price is expected to drop significantly from Rs.17999.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: These are OnePlus's newly launched TWS under the Rs.3000 segment. However, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is expected to get a massive discount during the Amazon festival sale. The TWS comes with up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancellation and up to 43 hours of music playback, which is quite impressive considering the budget.

Sony WF-C510: The next TWS earbuds on the list is the Sony WF-C510, which is expected to get a huge discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. The TWS offers Multipoint Connect and an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours. It comes with special features such as Auto Play, Ambient sound mode, and Button Control for improved user experience.

JBL Tune 245NC: The JBL Tune 245NC is another impressive TWS earbuds that offers a wide range of features. It features a 6mm driver with JBL's Pure Bass Sound and ANC. It claims to offer up to 48 hours of playtime, therefore you can easily use the buds for about 2 days on a single charge. Now, the JBL Tune 245NC is expected to get a massive discount at the upcoming Amazon sale.

Boat Airdopes Flex 454 ANC: The last earbuds which you need to keep an out for is the Boat Airdopes Flex 454 ANC which comes with 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation and Multipoint Connect for effortless multi-tasking. Additionally, it claims to offer up to 60 hours of playtime. You can get this TWS earbud at a discounted price of Ts.1399 as revealed by Amazon.

