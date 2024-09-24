 Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Amazon will offer huge deals and discounts on tip TWS earbuds from popular brands such as Sony, JBL, OnePlus, and others. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 24 2024, 10:44 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds
Check out top deals on TWS earbuds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. (Pixabay)

Products included in this article

81% OFF
boAt Newly Launched Nirvana Ivy Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds w/ 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, 360º Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking,Hearables App Support & 50hrs Playback(Quartz Cyan)
(136)
₹3,299 ₹17,990
Buy now 17% OFF
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, 10mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43h Music Playback.
(4)
₹2,299 ₹2,799
Buy now
Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Black
(16)
₹8,990
Buy now 44% OFF
JBL New Launch Tune 245NC in Ear Wireless TWS ANC Earbuds, Customized Extra Bass with Headphones App, 48H Battery, Dual Connect, Quick Charge, IP54, Bluetooth 5.3, 3Months Additional Warranty (Black)
(71)
₹4,999 ₹8,999
Buy now 86% OFF
boAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC Truly Wireless in Ear Ear Buds w/Smart Features, ANC, 60HRS Playback,Hearables App Support,4 Mics ENx,Multi Point,ASAP Charge, IPX5,Beast Mode Ear Buds TWS (Gunmetal Black)
(2,426)
₹1,399 ₹9,999
Buy now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: The most awaited time of the year is almost here when the biggest e-commerce giants including Amazon and Flipkart will commence their festival sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will kickstart on September 27, 2024, during which several electronic products will be available at a huge discount. In the coming days, Amazon will reveal discounts and prices for products including wearables, smartphones, home appliances, and others. Check out the biggest deals coming to premium TWS earbuds from top brands such as Sony, JBL, OnePlus, and others

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
boAt Newly Launched Nirvana Ivy Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds w/ 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, 360º Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking,Hearables App Support & 50hrs Playback(Quartz Cyan) 4.4/5 ₹ 3,299
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, 10mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43h Music Playback. 4.7/5 ₹ 2,299
Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Black 4.4/5 ₹ 8,990
JBL New Launch Tune 245NC in Ear Wireless TWS ANC Earbuds, Customized Extra Bass with Headphones App, 48H Battery, Dual Connect, Quick Charge, IP54, Bluetooth 5.3, 3Months Additional Warranty (Black) 3.4/5 ₹ 4,999
boAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC Truly Wireless in Ear Ear Buds w/Smart Features, ANC, 60HRS Playback,Hearables App Support,4 Mics ENx,Multi Point,ASAP Charge, IPX5,Beast Mode Ear Buds TWS (Gunmetal Black) 3.7/5 ₹ 1,399

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Top deals on TWS earbuds during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

Boat Nirvana Ivy: This is Boat's premium segment TWS earbuds that come with some advanced features. The Boat Nirvana Ivy comes with 50 dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) helps reduce background noise. It offers 360 degree Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking and up to 50 hours of playtime. Now during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the earbuds price is expected to drop significantly from Rs.17999.

B0DBHBZZTN-1

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: These are OnePlus's newly launched TWS under the Rs.3000 segment. However, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is expected to get a massive discount during the Amazon festival sale. The TWS comes with up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancellation and up to 43 hours of music playback, which is quite impressive considering the budget.

B0DFPKVGVC-2

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Check out sale date, bank offers, discounts, and more

Sony WF-C510: The next TWS earbuds on the list is the Sony WF-C510, which is expected to get a huge discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. The TWS offers Multipoint Connect and an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours. It comes with special features such as Auto Play, Ambient sound mode, and Button Control for improved user experience.

B0D9R4GYTN-3

JBL Tune 245NC: The JBL Tune 245NC is another impressive TWS earbuds that offers a wide range of features. It features a 6mm driver with JBL's Pure Bass Sound and ANC. It claims to offer up to 48 hours of playtime, therefore you can easily use the buds for about 2 days on a single charge. Now, the JBL Tune 245NC is expected to get a massive discount at the upcoming Amazon sale.

B0D7ZCVG3Q-4

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: From Samsung to Apple, top 5 flagship Smartphones to buy this sale

Boat Airdopes Flex 454 ANC: The last earbuds which you need to keep an out for is the Boat Airdopes Flex 454 ANC which comes with 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation and Multipoint Connect for effortless multi-tasking. Additionally, it claims to offer up to 60 hours of playtime. You can get this TWS earbud at a discounted price of Ts.1399 as revealed by Amazon.

B0CG1FX58N-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 10:44 IST
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation apple watch series 10 launched: 5 cool features you should know before buying apple stores let users try on airpods again in sign of normalcy amazfit t-rex 3 smartwatch with chatgpt 4 and military-grade durability now available for pre order in india- details oneplus nord buds 3 launched in india at 2,299: know what it has to offer apple gets green signal from regulators, airpods pro can now be used as… apple watch ultra 3 missing from 2024 lineup for this reason; may launch in 2025 not just your iphone, apple watch set to get multiple pairing options soon apple watch ultra 2 might get big design upgrade: from new finish to unique colorway, know what's coming reliance launches jio glass: what it is and how it works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event
Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards
Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy S22

iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
best laptop under rs 60000

10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets