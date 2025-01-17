Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 70% off on best 5 smartwatches from the top brands

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is offering significant discounts on a wide range of smartwatches, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech. With savings of up to 70%, shoppers can find deals on top-rated models from popular brands. The sale includes smartwatches for various needs, from fitness tracking to stylish accessories that help keep you connected. Exclusive bundles and limited-time offers make this event even more enticing.

For those using an SBI Credit Card, there's an additional 10% discount on purchases, enhancing savings across all categories, including tech, fashion, and home essentials.

Here are some of the best smartwatch deals available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offers seamless connectivity and health tracking features like blood pressure (BP) and ECG monitoring. With LTE support, you can stay connected without needing your phone. The smartwatch is compatible with Android devices and offers a 40-hour battery life. It is available at Rs. 23,499, down from its original price, offering a 51% discount.

2. Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch

Garmin's Venu Sq 2 comes with a bright AMOLED display and up to 11 days of battery life. It tracks a variety of health metrics, including hydration and sleep. With more than 25 built-in sports apps and Garmin Pay for contactless payments, this smartwatch is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. The Venu Sq 2 is available for Rs. 19,000, with a considerable discount during the sale.

3. Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smartwatch

This Amazfit smartwatch features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display and provides 14 days of battery life. It tracks health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels. With integrated GPS and Bluetooth calling, it caters to daily wear and fitness needs. The Amazfit Active is available for Rs. 8,499, offering a 63% discount.

4. OnePlus Watch 2R Smartwatch

The OnePlus Watch 2R, powered by Wear OS 4 and Snapdragon W5 chipset, offers up to 100 hours of battery life. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display and 100+ sports modes make it a versatile option for various activities. With Bluetooth calling and IP68 water resistance, it is priced at Rs. 14,999, reflecting a 25% discount.

5. Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smartwatch

The Amazfit Balance features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, built-in Alexa, and AI-powered fitness coaching. With 14 days of battery life and dual-band GPS for accurate outdoor tracking, it is a comprehensive fitness companion. Available for Rs. 14,999, it provides excellent value during the sale.