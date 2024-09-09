 Apple AirPods 4 launched in India: New design, H2 chipset, ANC and more | Wearables News
The new Apple AirPods 4 launched with upgraded chipset ANC, transparency modes, and other new features. Apart from new generation AirPods, the company also announced new features for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPod Max.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 00:40 IST
Know what Apple AirPods 4 looks like with new design and upgraded features. (Apple )

Apple “Its Glowtime” Event 2024: Apple has announced several wearable devices including the Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and new features for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPod Max at the Apple Event 2024. After nearly three years, the tech giant finally launched the new generation AirPods 4 today with a new open-ear design, H2 chipset, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and many new features. Additionally, Apple also launched upgraded features for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPod Max such as hearing protection and Spatial Audio features. Know what the new hearable devices look like. 
 

Apple AirPods 4 specifications

Apple AirPods 4 comes with a whole new open-ear design and new head-tracking controls to play or pause music. The new AirPods 4 comes in two models which include one that offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The new generation AirPods is powered by the new  H2 chipset that claims to offer improved playback, sound quality and call quality experience. With new chipsets and upgrades, the AirPods will offer up to 30 hours of battery life. It also has a USB-C charging port and wireless charging support. '

Also read: Apple Event 2024: Over 50000 fans waiting for iPhone 16 live launch on YouTube

Apple AirPods 2, AirPod Max features 

Apple AirPods 2 comes with new features that include a hearing protection feature which has the ability to manage the volume, therefore, it will protect users from damaging their hearing abilities. It also comes with a new hearing test capability that users can take using their iPhone. These new features can be accessed via the Health app. 

Apple also announced new features for AirPods MAX with a USB-C charging port and new colour options of Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange and Starlight. With the upcoming iOS 18 update, the headphones will also get the new Personalized Spatial Audio feature. 

Apple AirPods 4 Price

The Apple AirPods 4 was launched with a starting price of $129 in the US. However, the ANC model of AirPods 4 comes at the price of $179. The pre-order for the new generation AirPod starts today with the sale starting on September 20. On the other hand, the Apple AirPods Max comes at a starting price of $549

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 23:42 IST
