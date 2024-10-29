Apple AirPods Pro 2 get Hearing Aid feature and more with iOS 18.1

During its 'Glow Time' event, where it launched the iPhone 16, Apple also unveiled a brand new feature for the AirPods Pro 2: the ability to use them as a clinical-grade hearing aid. This makes them invaluable for a lot of people who suffer from hearing problems. And now, alongside the iOS 18.1 update, Apple has also confirmed that the hearing aid feature is finally starting to roll out. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the feature.

“Hearing is a vital part of our health. Apple's new end-to-end hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2 allows customers to improve, protect, and better understand their hearing,” Tim Cook wrote on X. “He added, ”We're excited for these new features to have an impact on people's lives. They're available today!"

AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid Feature: How It Works

Apple says that the AirPods Pro now offer over-the-counter hearing aid compatibility for users with moderate to mild hearing loss. The user first has to undergo a hearing test, upon which they get a personalised hearing profile. This then seamlessly turns your AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid.

Once the setup is done, Apple says this feature allows users to get personalised adjustments based on the sounds around them in real time. This will help with conversations and allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to be better connected with people around them. Apple also says that this profile is automatically applied across movies, music, games, and even phone calls, and users needn't adjust any settings.

And the best part is, this hearing test feature also helps people who don't have hearing loss, because with the specific adjustments at individual frequencies, it gives them the best personalised listening experience.

Loud Sound Reduction Is Another Useful AirPods Pro Feature

There's also another feature that's rolling out along with the ability to make AirPods into a hearing aid, and it is called Loud Sound Reduction.

Let us explain this feature using an example. Let's say you are out and about walking in a street, and then suddenly a fire engine goes by, blaring its sirens loud. Now, AirPods Pro are smart enough to detect this sound and then filter out any sudden sound increases.

One thing to note is that this only works when you have engaged the AirPods Pro in the Transparency or Adaptive Audio modes, and you needn't take any additional steps to activate it. It has been designed to protect your ears from unexpected, super loud noises.

How To Get These Features

To get access to these features, your AirPods Pro 2 need to be running firmware 7B19, and you must upgrade to iOS 18.1 on a compatible iPhone. Only then will you get these health-centric features.

