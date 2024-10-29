 Apple AirPods Pro 2 get Hearing Aid feature and more with iOS 18.1 | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Apple AirPods Pro 2 get Hearing Aid feature and more with iOS 18.1

Apple AirPods Pro 2 get Hearing Aid feature and more with iOS 18.1

Apple has finally launched the hearing aid feature for the AirPods Pro, with iOS 18.1 enabling it. Here's how it works.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 29 2024, 13:25 IST
Apple AirPods Pro get Hearing Aid feature and more with iOS 18.1
AirPods Pro 2 now come with a slew of health-centric features. (HT Tech)

During its 'Glow Time' event, where it launched the iPhone 16, Apple also unveiled a brand new feature for the AirPods Pro 2: the ability to use them as a clinical-grade hearing aid. This makes them invaluable for a lot of people who suffer from hearing problems. And now, alongside the iOS 18.1 update, Apple has also confirmed that the hearing aid feature is finally starting to roll out. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the feature. 

“Hearing is a vital part of our health. Apple's new end-to-end hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2 allows customers to improve, protect, and better understand their hearing,” Tim Cook wrote on X. “He added, ”We're excited for these new features to have an impact on people's lives. They're available today!"

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also Read: iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence rolled out: Here are top 5 tools you must try

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid Feature: How It Works

Apple says that the AirPods Pro now offer over-the-counter hearing aid compatibility for users with moderate to mild hearing loss. The user first has to undergo a hearing test, upon which they get a personalised hearing profile. This then seamlessly turns your AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid.

Once the setup is done, Apple says this feature allows users to get personalised adjustments based on the sounds around them in real time. This will help with conversations and allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to be better connected with people around them. Apple also says that this profile is automatically applied across movies, music, games, and even phone calls, and users needn't adjust any settings.

And the best part is, this hearing test feature also helps people who don't have hearing loss, because with the specific adjustments at individual frequencies, it gives them the best personalised listening experience.

Also Read: Google Pixel 11 could get Pixel 4's face unlock, bringing iPhone 16-like Face ID

Loud Sound Reduction Is Another Useful AirPods Pro Feature

There's also another feature that's rolling out along with the ability to make AirPods into a hearing aid, and it is called Loud Sound Reduction.

Let us explain this feature using an example. Let's say you are out and about walking in a street, and then suddenly a fire engine goes by, blaring its sirens loud. Now, AirPods Pro are smart enough to detect this sound and then filter out any sudden sound increases.

One thing to note is that this only works when you have engaged the AirPods Pro in the Transparency or Adaptive Audio modes, and you needn't take any additional steps to activate it. It has been designed to protect your ears from unexpected, super loud noises.

How To Get These Features

To get access to these features, your AirPods Pro 2 need to be running firmware 7B19, and you must upgrade to iOS 18.1 on a compatible iPhone. Only then will you get these health-centric features.

Also Read: Budget-friendly Moto G15 and Moto G05 price and other key details tipped online ahead of official release- All details

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 13:25 IST
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation early amazon prime day offer: great deal on samsung galaxy watch 5; buy it for $199 apple reportedly planning to launch smart ar glasses with microled technology by 2026 dyson ontrac headphones launched in india at rs. 44900: check features, availability and more apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work japan’s solution for the lost apple airpods problem is a vacuum cleaner apple smart ring coming! 'iring' development hits rush stage after samsung announcement samsung galaxy watch 7 series launched: check features, price, availability and more vivo watch gt with 21 day battery life and e-sim support launched: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards
New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 fans anticipate trailer 2 release amid leaks, hints, and growing speculation of holiday surprise
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans unite in hope for an imaginary Mexico DLC expansion experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets