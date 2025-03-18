Apple AirPods to soon get live translation feature in upcoming iOS 19 update: Report
Apple is set to enhance AirPods with live translation support in its upcoming iOS 19 update, allowing seamless communication across different languages during calls.
Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a live translation feature for its AirPods, aimed at overcoming language barriers during calls. This development comes from renowned analyst Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who provided insights on this feature. Additionally, Apple's contract manufacturer is preparing to begin AirPods production in India.
Live Translation Feature for AirPods Expected with iOS 19 Update
According to a Mark Gurmant report, Apple is working on adding live translation support to AirPods, a feature that would allow real-time conversations to be translated for speakers of different languages. This new function is set to be part of the iOS 19 update, expected to launch at Apple's annual WWDC event in June.
The process will integrate with the iPhone's Translate app, which was first introduced in 2020. The iPhone will detect spoken audio, such as a Spanish speaker's words, and translate them into English for the person wearing the AirPods. The wearer can then respond in their own language, and the translation will be relayed back to the other party in their language through the iPhone's speaker. While the Translate app already allows this type of translation, adding the feature directly to AirPods would make it more convenient for users during phone calls. However, Gurman has not specified which AirPods models will support this feature.
The live translation functionality is expected to complement hearing health features introduced with the second-generation AirPods Pro in iOS 18 last year. Though Apple's move is significant, Google introduced live translations with the original Pixel Buds, and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro also feature similar interpreter modes.
AirPods to Be Assembled in India
In related news, Apple's contract manufacturer Foxconn is preparing to begin assembling AirPods at its Hyderabad facility in India starting next month. According to sources from the Press Trust of India, all units produced in India will be exported to other countries. This move will further diversify Apple's manufacturing operations in India and reduce its dependence on China amid rising trade tensions. Apple's AirPods range begins at Rs. 12,900 in India, with the AirPods 4 released last September alongside the iPhone 16 series.
