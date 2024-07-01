 Apple AirPods with cameras launching next; mass production starts by 2026 - All details | Wearables News
Apple AirPods with cameras launching next; mass production starts by 2026 - All details

Apple AirPods with cameras launching next; mass production starts by 2026 - All details

Apple AirPods with cameras may come by 2026, know what industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said about the rumoures.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 01 2024, 12:15 IST
Icon
Apple AirPods with cameras launching next; mass production starts by 2026 - All details
AirPods with Camera to integrate with Apple Vision Pro headset for spatial audio, and more. (Apple)

Back in February, analyst Mark Gurman highlighted that Apple is exploring ideas to develop new wearable technology including AirPods with cameras. Now, months after industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed that Apple is considering mass production of the innovative AirPods idea by 2026. The future AirPods are expected to pair with several devices such as the VisionPro headset for enhanced user experience. Know what Apple has planned for its upcoming wearable devices. 

AirPods with cameras may debut in future

According to Ming-Chi Kuo report, Apple is expected to kick start the mass production of AirPods with cameras by 2026. The cameras equipped on the AirPods will likely work similarly to the IR cameras of iPhone Face ID and may retain similar specifications to capture moments with great quality. Apple is also planning to integrate the Airpods with cameras to current and future Apple VisionPro headsets to experience spatial audio. Kuo said, “This new AirPods is expected to be used with Vision Pro and Apple's future headset devices to enhance the user experience of spatial audio and strengthen the spatial computing ecosystem.” 

Also read
Also read: iPhone 16 may come with a big surprise from Apple for those worried about battery life, thanks to European Union

The new AirPods are also expected to support air gesture functionality due to easy detection of environmental changes with the help of an IR camera. Therefore, Apple has bigger plans for its future generation of AirPods, which not only plans to improve the audio experience but is also building a whole new computing system with Vision Pro. Kuo also revealed that  Foxconn will be the new product introduction (NPI) supplier for IR cameras to be installed in AirPods. Reportedly, it has the capability to develop 18-20 million units which will allow Apple to develop over 10 million AirPods. However, the production and orders will be entirely based on market demand once the device is launched in the market. 

Also read: iPhone 16 redesign to feature vertical cameras, Pro series to add dedicated shutter button, leaked cases reveal

Therefore, Apple has bigger plans for the upcoming years with Apple Intelligence launching this year, iPhone 17 slim expected to debut next year, AirPods with Cameras in 2026, and Apple Foldable by 2027. However, note that the information is based on rumours and does not provide any confirmation till Apple reveals its future plans.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 12:15 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets