Apple AirPods with cameras under works, to offer enhanced AI features and spatial audio

Apple is reportedly developing AirPods with built-in cameras, aiming to enhance user experiences with AI, spatial audio, and real-time environmental interactions. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 10 2025, 09:17 IST
Apple is reportedly working on AirPods with cameras to enhance AI features and spatial audio capabilities. (Apple)

Apple is exploring new ways to integrate artificial intelligence into its products, and the AirPods could be the next device to benefit. Reports suggest that Apple is working on a version of AirPods with built-in cameras, potentially enhancing how users interact with their surroundings. This development aligns with Apple's broader AI strategy, particularly in the field of visual intelligence.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via 9to5Mac), Apple is "actively developing" AirPods with external cameras. While the AirPods Pro 3 is expected to launch this year, this new technology is likely to appear in a future iteration. The goal is to enable AirPods to process environmental information without requiring users to rely on an iPhone camera.

Also read: Google introduces Gemini 2.0-powered search AI Mode- Know how it will work

Also read
AI-Driven Visual Intelligence Integration

Apple recently introduced Visual Intelligence with the iPhone 16, allowing users to obtain details about objects in the real world. By adding cameras to AirPods, Apple could offer similar functionality without requiring an iPhone to be pointed at objects. Users may be able to gather information or receive assistance from AI-powered tools like Siri, ChatGPT, or Google without needing to look at their phone screens.

Also read: Prowatch X review: Budget-friendly option from Lava for everyday fitness tracking

Gurman suggests that this move aligns with Apple's broader efforts to integrate AI into its ecosystem. Instead of developing smart glasses, Apple appears to be exploring wearable AI in the form of enhanced AirPods. This shift could lead to hands-free, voice-activated assistance, making interactions more seamless.

Potential for Enhanced Spatial Audio

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has speculated that Apple's camera-enabled AirPods could also improve spatial awareness, 9to5Mac reported. These earbuds could work alongside the Apple Vision Pro and future headsets, allowing for more immersive audio experiences. For instance, when users turn their heads in a specific direction while watching content, the sound could adjust to emphasise the corresponding area. This feature could contribute to Apple's spatial computing efforts and further refine its audio technology.

Also read: Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026 at above $2000- All details

Expected Launch Timeline

Apple is not expected to introduce camera-equipped AirPods until at least 2027, likely coinciding with the release of AirPods Pro 4. The company continues to explore new ways to integrate AI into its products, and this development suggests that wearable devices may play a crucial role in its long-term strategy.

First Published Date: 10 Mar, 09:17 IST
