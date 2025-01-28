Apple launches new sport loop, watch face, wallpapers and more, check details here

Apple has launched the Black Unity Collection to honour Black History Month and to highlight Black culture and community. The new collection features a limited-edition Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch, along with a matching Unity Rhythm watch face and updated wallpapers for iPhones and iPads.

The Black Unity Sport Loop showcases a custom design that alters colours when the wearer moves their wrist. It complements the Unity Rhythm watch face, which displays numbers in red, green, and yellow. The watch face responds to the gyroscope, chiming every hour and a half an hour.

In addition, the Unity Rhythm iPhone and iPad wallpapers include the word “Unity,” which changes its orientation when the device is locked or unlocked.

Apple Black Unity Sport Loop: Price and Availability

The Black Unity Sport Loop is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. It is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or later, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 (46mm band only). Customers in India can purchase the Sport Loop for Rs. 4,500 through the Apple Store online or in physical stores later this week.

The Unity Rhythm watch face and wallpapers will be accessible through an upcoming software update for the Apple Watch Series 6 or later, iPhone XS or later, and select iPad models.

Global Support for Community Organizations:

Additionally, Apple has also partnered with five organisations worldwide that promote rhythm, creativity, and community. These include:

The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville celebrates the history of Black music.

The Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney supports Indigenous youth through art and culture.

